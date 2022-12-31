Read full article on original website
Clinton Woman Injured In One-car Crash in Henry County
A Clinton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 19-year-old Jessica C. Allen of Clinton, was at SW 1151 Road and Route HH around 1 p.m., when she attempted to make a left hand turn and ran off the south side of the roadway. The under carriage struck the ground and the vehicle came to rest off the roadway.
Warsaw Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A Warsaw woman was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2002 Harley Davidson, driven by 52-year-old Joseph D. Foster of Warsaw, was on Highway U, north of Von Holten Road around 12:30 p.m., when Foster failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
WAFB Man Injured in NYE Crash
A Whiteman Air Force Base man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred New Year's Eve in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2017 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 25-year-old Ahn N. Le of Whiteman Air Force Base, was at Route D and Route Y just after 7 p.m., when Le failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled across the roadway, ran off the right side and struck a ditch.
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Warsaw woman seriously injured in bike wreck north of Cole Camp
A Benton County woman is seriously injured when the motorcycle she’s riding wrecks in a curve just north of Cole Camp, early New Year’s Day. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christina Ballew, 45, of Warsaw, was riding on a bike driven by Joseph Foster, 52, also of Warsaw, when Foster lost control in a curve, causing the bike to travel off the side of the road and overturn.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
kmmo.com
KNOB NOSTER WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Knob Noster woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Cynthia Biggs crossed the center line, left the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle then overturned.
kjluradio.com
Warsaw man seriously injured during police chase through Dallas County
A Benton County man suffers serious injuries during a police chase about 30 miles south of his hometown in neighboring Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon Hensley, 38, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Preston early Saturday morning when he crashed his truck. The patrol says Hensley’s pickup truck traveled off the side of the road, where it struck a fence and overturned.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after vehicle stop in Saline County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, A Marshall Police Department Officer conducted a stop of a vehicle on West Arrow Street in Marshall due to what appeared to the officer as a domestic incident between a male driver and a female passenger. The Officer also observed no front plate on the vehicle.
KMZU
Serious single vehicle accident in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO. - A single vehicle accident occurred in Johnson County Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred as Knob Noster resident, Cynthia Biggs, 35, crossed the center line of Route E, left, the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Biggs was taken to Kansas University by Life Flight for treatment of serious injuries.
kmmo.com
CROCKER MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Crocker man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after an incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responding to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 came into contact with Justin Smith. While speaking with Smith, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. While a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer was speaking with him, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy observed Smith grab a liquor bottle and attempt to open it while seated in his vehicle. Smith was asked several times to exit the vehicle to which he refused. Smith then began to reach near the center console of his vehicle at which time officers again ordered him out of the vehicle.
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Drugs found after Sedalia Pursuit
SEDALIA, Mo. -- Sedalia Police say a suspected drug dealer sped away during an attempted traffic stop Friday morning. Detectives from the Crime Resolution Unit initiated the stop around 8:37 on a vehicle with improper registration. The driver, later identified as Terrell Robinson, 29, led officers on a pursuit that ended with his abandoning a moving vehicle in the front yard of a residence. Officers stopped the runaway car and chased down Robinson.
KCTV 5
Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
