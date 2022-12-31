Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies warn residents of pine straw scams in metro Atlanta
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be on the lookout for a pine straw scam happening in some neighborhoods. Authorities said last week the office received some calls about the scam who said the perpetrators would go door to door trying to sell pine straw.
Gun, drugs recovered following New Year’s weekend DUI arrests in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Six people are celebrating the new year behind bars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Over the holiday weekend, the Sandy Springs Police Department traffic units made six DUI arrests. During those traffic stops, they also recovered a stolen gun, a...
Man who threatened neighbor with gun, shot by Cobb County police officer, police say
MABLETON, Ga. — A man was shot after aiming a firearm at a Cobb County police officer on Sunday, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 1, officers responded to David Lane in Mableton at about 7:47 p.m. to reports of an armed man aiming a firearm towards a neighbor. Officers...
$22 million of methamphetamine seized during traffic stop in Hall County, say deputies
(HALL COUNTY, Ga.) — Over $20 million worth of drugs were seized in Hall County, according to authorities. Hall County deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood just after 3 p.m. on Friday. During the stop, deputies reportedly found 305 kilos of liquid methamphetamine.
Customer kills tire shop employee he mistook for thief, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a tire shop employee working on his car. DeKalb County Police told WSB-TV that officers were called to a shooting at Tires Plus just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect, Quadarious...
APD finds hundreds of shall casings, seize 16 guns after reports of shooting in the streets on NYE
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said multiple gunmen are on the run after police got reports of gunfire in the street on New Year’s Eve and officers found hundreds of bullet casings in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded to reports...
fox5atlanta.com
No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee
A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
Former Mississippi police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for driver in deadly DeKalb County hit-and-run
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Big Miller Grove Way. Officers arriving at the scene found the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect mistakes DeKalb County auto shop employee for thief and kills him
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police and detectives are working a crime scene where they believe a man shot and killed an employee at the auto shop he took his car to after mistaking him for a thief. Officers responded to the Tires Plus shop located at 577 DeKalb...
Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shared photos of a huge drug bust at a location on Collier Road. On Thursday, APD’s Narcotics and APEX Unit were called out to 1185 Collier Road NW about illegal narcotics. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got...
2 arrested after car laying drag gets stuck on railroad tracks, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say two drag racers were arrested after one of the cars got stuck on the train tracks early Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on two vehicles they observed ‘laying...
fox5atlanta.com
Memorial grows for DeKalb County tire shop employee shot and killed on New Year's Eve
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Bond was denied Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing a Tires Plus employee as the worker test drove his car. The murder suspect said he thought the employee was stealing his car when he opened fire. The deadly shooting happened New Year's Eve...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County sheriff to enforce law against New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has warned citizens not to bring celebratory gunfire to the area. Sheriff Levon Allen said he will hold anyone who defies that law while ringing in the New Year accountable. "What goes up must come down, and there’s nothing celebratory about...
FireRescue1
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car
A man who took his car to get serviced at a DeKalb County auto shop Saturday is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed an employee moving his vehicle.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Comments / 1