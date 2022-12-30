ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This cyclindrical concrete home in Mexico is inspired by the double conditions of castles

Designed by Chilean studio Elemental, the Casa del Tec is a majestic concrete home outside Monterrey, Mexico. The house is a raffle prize that funds higher education at the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey. The Nuevo León is a three-story textured reinforced concrete shell that functions as an interesting shell for the home. The shell was completed in 2022 in San Pedro Garza García.
Tour a Picture-Perfect Home With Chic Interiors

Movie makers need the right locale, good scenery and talented actors. One of the homeowners of this modern-style farmhouse in Fairfield County is a noted screenwriter, and he and his wife found in their new residence all the elements they needed, not only to make for a good movie, but, more importantly, a good domestic life as a family. This house’s hilltop locale comes with 60-mile views toward the Hudson River and distant Manhattan. As for the cast who occupies the house, it’s a close-knit, blended family that entertains frequently and hosts screenings of movies in their spacious home theater.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

