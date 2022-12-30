Statue of late civil rights icon John Lewis will be erected in his congressional district where a confederate monument once stood

Read full article on original website
Toupee Ray
1d ago
I thought they were taking status down now a days, I guess unless your black or trans, then you can have a statue, doesn't matter about the normal white history
7
Mary Lee
2d ago
Well deserved 'A brilliant Man in the adversity of Racism a shining light who fought for those like himself who were struggling to be understood and accepted as human beings..well done Mr.Jhon Lewis
10
Jimbo
2d ago
Just what we need. Who's statue are you tearing down, so you can put this Jackwagon in their place!?!?
15
John Lewis statue to replace Georgia Confederate monument
It was a brief encounter, but as with nearly everyone who ever met the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the meeting was impactful. It was 2005 at an art fair and sculptor Basil Watson, just three years after moving to Atlanta from Jamaica, got word that the civil rights legend and longtime Congressman was going to stop by.
Statue of John Lewis to be erected where confederate obelisk once stood
A statue of John Lewis will replace the space where a confederate monument once stood in Georgia. World-renowned sculptor Basil Watson has been tasked with creating the statue of the civil rights legend, which is expected to be finalised by 2024, CNN reported. The 16-ft-tall statue will be erected in the congressional district in Decatur that Lewis represented for 17 terms. Previously in that location, there was a Confederate Obelisk standing there for more than 100 years until it was removed in 2020. “A monument that represented bigotry, division and hatred will be replaced, by a monument to...
HuffPost
Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in hot water and facing intense pushback for comments he made earlier this week about a Black Santa, the KKK, and the Ashley Madison dating site. According to The Hill, the controversial remarks came during a hearing on the case “303 Creative v. Elenis,”...
Defeated Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker was 'absolutely shocked' he didn't win 100% of the vote in Johnson County, where he grew up: report
Last month, Walker easily defeated Warnock in Johnson County 74%-26%, but the Republican was still taken aback by the result, per The Daily Beast.
Nation Remembers Wife of Late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Cecilia ‘Cissy’ Suyat Marshall, Dies at 94
The nation is remembering the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, 94-year-old Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall, who died on Nov. 22. Cecilia Suyat worked alongside her husband, civil rights leader Thurgood Marshall, at the NAACP. He became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967, followed by a career as a civil rights lawyer.
ValueWalk
An Apology To The White Voters Of Georgia
In my article which appeared in ValueWalk last Friday, I accused most white Georgians of being racists. But after Tuesday’s runoff, I am forced to confess that I had them all wrong. I need to apologize to all the good white people of Georgia, who were able to overcome...
MSNBC
Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6
On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
MSNBC
Caroline Randall Williams: Herschel Walker's candidacy 'an indignity' for Black voters to watch
Award-winning poet Caroline Randall Williams, the writer-in-large at Vanderbilt University, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her latest essay in which she calls Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker a "fundamental assault by the Republican Party on the dignity of Black Americans."Dec. 8, 2022.
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Brandon Phillips is a longtime Georgia Republican, worked briefly with the Trump campaign, and is an ally of incoming Rep. Mike Collins.
United Daughters of Confederacy’s suit over NC Confederate statue dismissed after return to NC Supreme Court from SCOTUS
The Supreme Court of North Carolina ruled against the United Daughters of the Confederacy North Carolina Division on Friday, once again dismissing the group's challenge against the City of Winston-Salem for taking down the Confederate monument that stood at the old Forsyth County Courthouse.
Three killed in church, United Methodists split: top 10 Alabama religion stories of 2022
It’s a sad year when the most noteworthy religion story of the year in Alabama was three churchgoers killed at a church event. It was also a traumatic year for churches in other ways, as the state’s second largest denomination, the United Methodist Church, went through a painful public split.
'Gentleman in every sense of the word' | Georgia Appeals Court judge dies after hospital stay
ATLANTA — A Georgia Court of Appeals judge died unexpectedly on Saturday, the Court said, after a "short hospital stay." The Court did not specify the exact cause of death for Judge Clyde Reese. A statement from the Court said its judges are "deeply saddened" by Reese's death, and described it as unexpected.
Georgia’s Special Grand Jury Wraps Up and Looks to be Another Democrat Nothingburger Against Trump
After an almost two-year investigation including dozens of subpoenas of Trump associates, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis doesn’t appear to have anything tangible which might lead to prosecutable charges.
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies
ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain. The investigation is one of several that could result in criminal charges against the former president as […]
Georgia court: State must honor pledge to delay executions
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Supreme Court says that a state pledge to not execute some inmates until certain conditions are met following the COVID-19 pandemic is a binding contract that the state can’t ignore. Tuesday’s 6-0 ruling is likely to further delay efforts to put to death...
Vox
Democrats made historic gains at the state level. Can they build on them?
Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Democrats had...
Comments / 29