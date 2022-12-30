ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Statue of late civil rights icon John Lewis will be erected in his congressional district where a confederate monument once stood

By Devon M. Sayers
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 29

Toupee Ray
1d ago

I thought they were taking status down now a days, I guess unless your black or trans, then you can have a statue, doesn't matter about the normal white history

Reply(5)
7
Mary Lee
2d ago

Well deserved 'A brilliant Man in the adversity of Racism a shining light who fought for those like himself who were struggling to be understood and accepted as human beings..well done Mr.Jhon Lewis

Reply(2)
10
Jimbo
2d ago

Just what we need. Who's statue are you tearing down, so you can put this Jackwagon in their place!?!?

Reply(2)
15
Related
AL.com

John Lewis statue to replace Georgia Confederate monument

It was a brief encounter, but as with nearly everyone who ever met the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the meeting was impactful. It was 2005 at an art fair and sculptor Basil Watson, just three years after moving to Atlanta from Jamaica, got word that the civil rights legend and longtime Congressman was going to stop by.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Statue of John Lewis to be erected where confederate obelisk once stood

A statue of John Lewis will replace the space where a confederate monument once stood in Georgia. World-renowned sculptor Basil Watson has been tasked with creating the statue of the civil rights legend, which is expected to be finalised by 2024, CNN reported. The 16-ft-tall statue will be erected in the congressional district in Decatur that Lewis represented for 17 terms. Previously in that location, there was a Confederate Obelisk standing there for more than 100 years until it was removed in 2020. “A monument that represented bigotry, division and hatred will be replaced, by a monument to...
DECATUR, GA
HuffPost

Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Nation Remembers Wife of Late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Cecilia ‘Cissy’ Suyat Marshall, Dies at 94

The nation is remembering the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, 94-year-old Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall, who died on Nov. 22. Cecilia Suyat worked alongside her husband, civil rights leader Thurgood Marshall, at the NAACP. He became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967, followed by a career as a civil rights lawyer.
HAWAII STATE
ValueWalk

An Apology To The White Voters Of Georgia

In my article which appeared in ValueWalk last Friday, I accused most white Georgians of being racists. But after Tuesday’s runoff, I am forced to confess that I had them all wrong. I need to apologize to all the good white people of Georgia, who were able to overcome...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6

On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
GEORGIA STATE
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA
WBTW News13

Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies

ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain. The investigation is one of several that could result in criminal charges against the former president as […]
GEORGIA STATE
Vox

Democrats made historic gains at the state level. Can they build on them?

Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Democrats had...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy