Ernie Sanita
4d ago
No way a person from Santos can be in Congress. He is so capable of doing things then lying about doing them. He used campaign money for personal. HUGE MISTAKE JAIL time!!!
George Rose
3d ago
Keep your focus on slime bag santos....Protest & demand his ejection from congress...he's tRUMPs little talking t u r d & he's an insidious worm 🪱
The Painful Truth
3d ago
I thought New Yorkers were smarter than the MAGA cult members in Southern Red States. ...you learn something everyday.
Trump launches new Truth Social attack on Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump late Monday night took to his fake Twitter app Truth Social to rekindle conspiracy theories about two Georgia elections workers whom he and his allies baselessly believe prevented ballots that were supposedly cast for Trump from being properly tabulated, thus costing him Georgia's sixteen Electoral College votes in the 2020 election.
Santos Gave $25K to Zeldin—Then Paid Himself Back: Report
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) used a series of campaign financing moves to make a $25,000 donation to Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-NY) failed campaign for New York governor, effectively using his own supporters to fund the donation to Zeldin, according to a report. The New York Daily News says records show that Santos made a loan of $25,000 in 2021 to his political action committee, which in turn made the donation to Zeldin, with the PAC then repaying the money to Santos months later using cash from supporters to his own congressional campaign. There is no suggestion that the move was illegal. “As with everything with Santos, while maybe not illegal, it’s extremely strange and leaves you scratching your head and wondering, ‘What’s going on here?’” said Robert Maguire, a campaign finance expert with the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics. Santos is set to officially assume office Tuesday despite a slew of bombshell reports alleging that the Republican lied to voters about his work, educational, and family history, including that his mother died from the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Missouri carries out first known execution of an openly transgender person for 2003 murder
Missouri carried out the first known US execution of an openly transgender person on Tuesday, when it put to death Amber McLaughlin, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and unsuccessfully sought clemency from the governor.
Andy Biggs: Meet the longshot conservative challenger for speaker
As Republicans gear up to take control of the House, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is facing a longshot challenge in the race for speaker from hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs.
Supreme Court asked to step in on New York concealed carry firearm law
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to allow a new state law that places restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm to stay in effect while legal challenges play out.
Rare bird sighting has Californians flocking
Why are Californians flocking to see this Snowy Owl? CNN's Jeanne Moos has a story that's a hoot.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Plan to Tank "Woke" Companies
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced measures to reduce the share of “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) policies in Florida’s pension system. DeSantis said he was “asserting the authority of our constitutional system over ideological corporate power.”
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
North Carolina AG says Mark Meadows will not face voter fraud charges
North Carolina's Attorney General announced that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will not face charges for alleged voter fraud.
Second quake in two weeks sends Northern California back to response mode
Northern California officials are back in clean-up mode after the second earthquake in two weeks struck the region Sunday morning, cracking walls and roads.
yonkerstimes.com
Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”
Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Washington Examiner
Kansas GOP to consider throttling state high court after abortion vote went against them
After a majority of Kansans rejected a constitutional amendment to remove a state-level right to abortion and voted to retain state Supreme Court justices likely to uphold that precedent, Republican lawmakers against abortion aren't giving up the fight just yet. Next year, the state legislature is poised to consider a...
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
Thousands of Californians are grappling with flooding and power outages after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the state. CNN National Correspondent Camila Bernal has more.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
Influx of Cuban migrants shuts down national park in Florida
Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys is temporarily closed to the public due to an influx of migrants from Cuba.
urbancny.com
New York State Urges Recipients of Government Assistance to Protect Themselves Against Card Skimming
Thieves Using Skimming Devices To Steal Benefits from Electronic Benefit Transfer Card Users. Federal Funding Bill Includes Provision To Issue Additional Assistance to Victims of Stolen Benefits. Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers who receive government assistance via an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to take steps to protect themselves...
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
