New York State

Ernie Sanita
4d ago

No way a person from Santos can be in Congress. He is so capable of doing things then lying about doing them. He used campaign money for personal. HUGE MISTAKE JAIL time!!!

George Rose
3d ago

Keep your focus on slime bag santos....Protest & demand his ejection from congress...he's tRUMPs little talking t u r d & he's an insidious worm 🪱

The Painful Truth
3d ago

I thought New Yorkers were smarter than the MAGA cult members in Southern Red States. ...you learn something everyday.

Related
Salon

Trump launches new Truth Social attack on Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump late Monday night took to his fake Twitter app Truth Social to rekindle conspiracy theories about two Georgia elections workers whom he and his allies baselessly believe prevented ballots that were supposedly cast for Trump from being properly tabulated, thus costing him Georgia's sixteen Electoral College votes in the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Santos Gave $25K to Zeldin—Then Paid Himself Back: Report

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) used a series of campaign financing moves to make a $25,000 donation to Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-NY) failed campaign for New York governor, effectively using his own supporters to fund the donation to Zeldin, according to a report. The New York Daily News says records show that Santos made a loan of $25,000 in 2021 to his political action committee, which in turn made the donation to Zeldin, with the PAC then repaying the money to Santos months later using cash from supporters to his own congressional campaign. There is no suggestion that the move was illegal. “As with everything with Santos, while maybe not illegal, it’s extremely strange and leaves you scratching your head and wondering, ‘What’s going on here?’” said Robert Maguire, a campaign finance expert with the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics. Santos is set to officially assume office Tuesday despite a slew of bombshell reports alleging that the Republican lied to voters about his work, educational, and family history, including that his mother died from the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”

Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Jewish Press

NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
