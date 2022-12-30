ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans WR coach Ben McDaniels offers explanation for the rise of Chris Moore

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
Chris Moore was there when the Houston Texans needed him.

The former Baltimore Ravens 2016 fourth-round receiver had big games when the Texans were down two of their top wideouts in Weeks 9, 14, and 15 when Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins missed with injuries. Moore delivered with four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, 10 catches for 124 yards, and four grabs for 42 yards respectively.

Moore may have burst onto the scene for even the most observant Clutch City sports fan, but receivers coach and pass game coordinator Ben McDaniels knows the real reason why the seven-year pro has had such success.

“I’d probably say consistency,” McDaniels said. “It’s not a sexy answer but, consistency. I think he’s smart. He’s versatile. He’s been able to play in different spots for us whenever that is we needed him. We’ve needed him more recently than previous. He’s stepped into those roles and done a great job and made the most of his opportunities, which is what I expect from him.”

By far Moore is having the best year of his career with 43 catches for 505 yards and two touchdowns. The only season where Moore had more touchdown catches was in 2017 when he hauled in three scoring grabs for the Ravens. Moore’s five starts through 14 games are also a new career high.

“He’s smart and he’s tough,” said McDaniels. “He’s got a lot of football player to him, and in his opportunities recently, he’s shown that.”

Cooks returned to the lineup in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans, and the Texans prevailed 19-14 at Nissan Stadium to improve their record to 2-12-1. Collins remains on injured reserve with a foot injury, which means Moore will have another opportunity to make a start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 at NRG Stadium.

