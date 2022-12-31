ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

House fire in west Wichita prompts WFD response

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eC8Ql_0jzJ1ygq00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) had crews working a house fire in west Wichita on Friday night.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m. from the 1200 block of S. Seville St., near the intersection of Tyler Rd. and Kellogg Ave.

There are no injuries reported currently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0En9n1_0jzJ1ygq00
Wichita Fire Department work a house fire around 8:45 p.m. from the 1200 block of S. Seville St. (KSN Photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Etmhr_0jzJ1ygq00
Wichita Fire Department work a house fire around 8:45 p.m. from the 1200 block of S. Seville St. (KSN Photo)

KSN sent a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

South Wichita home damaged in a fire Sunday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Shirk St. The Wichita Fire Department said they found a fire in the back of the home that spread to a detached garage. The Red Cross was called to assist the woman […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just one day after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) held a press conference addressing an uptick in violent crime, a shooting in northwest Wichita sends two people to the hospital. WPD said officers were called to a neighborhood near Meridian and Keywest just after 11 p.m....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Elayna Evans located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms the 13-year-old was located safe Monday morning. Teenager Elayna Evans was reported missing on Jan. 1, 2023, in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department said Elayna, 13, is a runaway and was last seen before 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of S. Meridian — south of 47th Street South and Meridian. She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and a shirt (no specific description.)
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Sumatran orangutan dies at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Daisy, a 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan, passed away at the Sedgwick County Zoo. On Sunday, the zoo said Daisy was very ill and unresponsive. An emergency exam revealed kidney and heart failure. A medical team performed treatment, but Daisy’s condition hadn’t improved. The zoo said Daisy was humanely euthanized this morning. Daisy […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Travel concerns for some into early Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, thunder, some ice, and a little snow all reported in Kansas Monday afternoon, but into the overnight hours, the main focus will shift to the snow that will fall in northwest Kansas. In most areas, it won’t be much more than an inch or two, but up to 3 or 4 may fall along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Travel concerns will be limited to northwest Kansas early Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt. It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita just at 11 p.m. Police tell us there was a party, and people were leaving as the party was ending when...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business

Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

