House fire in west Wichita prompts WFD response
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) had crews working a house fire in west Wichita on Friday night.
The call came in around 8:45 p.m. from the 1200 block of S. Seville St., near the intersection of Tyler Rd. and Kellogg Ave.
There are no injuries reported currently.
KSN sent a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0