House fire in west Wichita prompts WFD response

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) had crews working a house fire in west Wichita on Friday night.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m. from the 1200 block of S. Seville St., near the intersection of Tyler Rd. and Kellogg Ave.

There are no injuries reported currently.

KSN sent a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

