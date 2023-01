Ex-CNN host Chris Cuomo has already started circling like a vulture over the Good Morning America carnage after co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were suddenly yanked off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Chris is dying to make a triumphant return to network television and the scandal with Amy and T.J. has him smelling an opportunity,” spilled a source. “He’s already made some discreet inquiries and is fantasizing about filling any opening at ABC,” said the insider. Chris, 52, was sacked last year by CNN following allegations of sexually harassing a subordinate and also violating journalistic ethics by aiding his...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO