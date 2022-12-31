ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

WFMZ-TV Online

Murder suspect's attorney, former classmate speak out

The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho will be in a Monroe County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger is expected to waive extradition following his arrest last week. In the meantime, a former classmate of his in the Poconos is telling us more about his background. Kohberger...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Fire damages home on New Year's Day in Forks Twp.

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a New Year's Day fire that damaged a home in Northampton County. Firefighters were called around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Kirkland Road in Forks Township. It's not clear if anyone was hurt or displaced, but there appears to be...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

