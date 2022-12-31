ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse

Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports

Transfer Kicker Commits to UCLA

Montana State transfer kicker Blake Glessner has committed to UCLA, according to his Twitter. The 6-2, 175-pounder was considered one of the better kickers in college football, making 24 field goals on 30 attempts in 2022. He was 6 for 9 from 40 yards or more, and 2 for 3 on attempts of over 50 yards, with a long of 51. He led the FCS with 66 kickoffs for touchbacks. In 2021, he made field goals from 54 and 53 yards.
247Sports

USC football offers Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns

USC football pushed ahead in the defensive line transfer market with an offer to Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns on Sunday. Vaughns has also added offers from Houston, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and California. Vaughn is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound...
