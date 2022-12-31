Montana State transfer kicker Blake Glessner has committed to UCLA, according to his Twitter. The 6-2, 175-pounder was considered one of the better kickers in college football, making 24 field goals on 30 attempts in 2022. He was 6 for 9 from 40 yards or more, and 2 for 3 on attempts of over 50 yards, with a long of 51. He led the FCS with 66 kickoffs for touchbacks. In 2021, he made field goals from 54 and 53 yards.

