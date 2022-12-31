Read full article on original website
Related
McCovey Chronicles
Weekend BP: Farhan Zaidi says Carlos Correa is ‘focused on a deal elsewhere’
Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans. And happy new year! No matter what happened over the last 12 months, I hope 2023 is a better year for you than 2022 was!. Barring a rare deal on Saturday, 2023 will be a year in which Carlos Correa finds a new home. And that home is very unlikely to be in the Bay Area.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Who wants Fernando Tatis Jr.? Make the San Diego Padres an offer
If a team is still lacking that one big name to project it into contention, and is willing to take some measure of risk to fill that gap, here’s a suggestion: Feel out the San Diego Padres about the availability of Fernando Tatis Jr. Granted, the Padres may politely...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood, but he's emerged stronger since.
Yardbarker
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
Michael Kay’s Anthony Volpe story will get Yankees fans amped for Opening Day
While many of us are penciling in Oswald Peraza as the New York Yankees starting shortstop when Opening Day rolls around in 2023, perhaps, for once, we’re underestimating the organization’s aggression. According to offseason buzz, top prospect Anthony Volpe will have a shot to earn the job out...
Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday
The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
Zaidi: SF Giants front office and ownership were 'unified' during Carlos Correa situation
SF Giants president Farhan Zaidi says front office and ownership were "unified" throughout the Carlos Correa situation.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “Staggering, astounding and astonishing”
In a recent interview with the New York Post, Keith Hernandez was asked what he thinks of the Mets’ offseason. “I have used basically three words — ‘staggering, astounding and astonishing.’ Steve wants to win,” Hernandez said. Regarding his expired SNY contract, Hernandez said that negotiations started right before the holidays and that after the holidays he is sure “it will pick up again.”
Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind
The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
Dodgers: Making the Case for Trading for Ha-Seong Kim from the Padres
L.A. needs a shortstop, so why not go after San Diego’s?
Yardbarker
Red Sox Analyst Reveals Update That Will Have Fans Seething
The Boston Red Sox have not had an ideal offseason. The goal was to try and retain star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, though that did not work out as the veteran bolted for the San Diego Padres, signing an 11-year, $280 million contract. The Red Sox also lost two starting pitchers...
Giants Reportedly Make Big Decision On Daniel Jones
One of the biggest questions of the NFL's 2023 offseason will be what the New York Giants do with Daniel Jones. Does New York want the former first round quarterback back for another year? Or will the Giants choose to let Jones walk in free agency?. According to a report,...
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Hanser Alberto
Part of the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to improve their bench entailed signing Hanser Alberto to a one-year, $1.6 million contract. His deal also included a $2 million team option (and $250,000 buyout) for the 2023 season. Alberto joined the Dodgers with the potential to play an array of positions,...
Angels News: Halos Deserve Credit for Extremely Active Offseason
Despite the impending sale, they've been working on getting better.
Yardbarker
Trea Turner: ‘Definitely Different’ Playing As Impending Free Agent With Dodgers
Although Max Scherzer was possibly only a rental at the time the Los Angeles Dodgers completed their blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals in 2021, Trea Turner figured to be with the team for at least one more season beyond that. Turner reached free agency for the first time in...
Comments / 2