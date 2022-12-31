Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Tip-in at end of 2nd OT leads Warriors over Hawks
Kevon Looney capped a 21-rebound night with a buzzer-beating tip-in, Klay Thompson exploded for a season-high 54 points and the
Thompson’s season-best 54 leads Warriors past Hawks in 2OT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevon Looney rushed his first try, not realizing he had a little time. Then he tipped in the game-winner as the final buzzer of the second overtime sounded. He got swarmed in celebration. The durable big man who played every game last season and all...
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton’s debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
Klay Thompson scores 54, 6 off career best, to fuel Warriors' 2OT win
Klay Thompson scored 54 points and Kevon Looney tipped in the game winner as the final buzzer sounded in the second overtime, giving the Warriors a 143-141 win over the Hawks on Monday night.
The Big East is stratifying early
How much stock can you put in a four-game sample size? Realistically probably not much, but there’s no Big East basketball today, so let’s take a look at how the league is shaking out and see if we can make any sweeping generalizations on the information. We’re leaning...
Carr named Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
IRVING, Texas — University of Texas graduate guard Marcus Carr has been named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. This marks Carr's second career weekly league honor, as he claimed his first accolade earlier this season on Dec. 19. Carr...
KJ Simpson named Pac-12 Player of the Week
For the second time this season, Buffaloes sophomore guard KJ Simpson has taken home the Pac-12 Player of the Week Award. His first was the week of November 14, 2022. The honor comes after his massive performances on the road in the Bay Area, where the Buffs pulled off a comeback victory over Stanford, and almost did the same in a disappointing loss at Cal.
Fowler Named WCC Player of the Week
SAN MATEO, Calif. – Portland Pilots forward Alex Fowler has been named the WCC Player of the Week for the first time this year. She is the first Pilot to earn the honor this season. Fowler earned the honor after averaging 22 points, six rebounds and 5.5 assists over...
A Nets practice gave Kevin Durant a chance to check up on an investment
The Nets worked out at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta last week, an impressive place for impressive young ballers who want a paying option while still high school age. The visit also gave Kevin Durant a chance to visit one of his most tangible investments. As Brian Lewis wrote, Durant...
Duke Enters Women’s Poll For The First Time Since 2022
The new rankings are out and as we expected, Duke enters the poll at 19 after a considerable absence. Duke was ranked a year ago but only briefly. It’s been a while since the Blue Devils have been this well regarded. But they deserve it. Duke has played a...
Lions vs. Bears recap podcast: Detroit shows tremendous character in bounce-back win
After the beatdown at the hands of the Carolina Panthers last week—a significant hit to the ego and the Detroit Lions' playoff chances—it would have been very easy for the Lions to give up and flail down the stretch. The run defense, in particular, seemed vulnerable to getting plowed for a second week in a row with the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields coming to town.
Twister Sisters climb to 11th in AP Poll
After a 13-day “break,” Iowa State traveled to Lubbock and brought home a victory to end the 2022 calendar year. The Cyclones hadn’t seen much movement in the AP Poll in recent weeks, but they rise four spots this week up to No. 11. POLL ALERT: Utah...
Duke Blasts the Seminoles 86-67; Ryan Young Notches Perfect 20pt Game
After losing a very winnable game to Wake Forest and having to stew for 10 days the Blue Devils finally got to take out some aggressions against Florida State. The Seminoles came in winning 3 of their last 4 games and looking to improve their standing in the ACC. Neither team lit it up from the field in the early part of the first half but the insertion of Ryan Young who accounted for 12 points in the first half and Jaylen Blakes who scored 11. The Blue Devils ended the first half on a 15 to 7 run to build a 17 point lead.
First Basketball Trojan Talk Airs Tonight
TROY, Ala. – Trojan Talk returns in 2023 for its first airing of the basketball season with Troy men's basketball head coach Scott Cross, Troy women's basketball head coach Chanda Rigby and "Voice of the Trojans" Barry McKnight. The weekly show airs live from Momma Goldberg's Deli on the Square in Downtown Troy from 6-7 p.m. plus the full Troy Sports Radio Network.
