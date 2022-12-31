After losing a very winnable game to Wake Forest and having to stew for 10 days the Blue Devils finally got to take out some aggressions against Florida State. The Seminoles came in winning 3 of their last 4 games and looking to improve their standing in the ACC. Neither team lit it up from the field in the early part of the first half but the insertion of Ryan Young who accounted for 12 points in the first half and Jaylen Blakes who scored 11. The Blue Devils ended the first half on a 15 to 7 run to build a 17 point lead.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO