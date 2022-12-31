ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Villa Norte shooting victim named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Springhill hospital among North Louisiana sites receiving federal grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to hospitals across North Louisiana totaling more than $4 million to construct and renovate rural health care facilities. The Union General Hospital, Morehouse Community Medical Centers, North Caddo Hospital Service District, Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Caddo Parish), the LaSalle Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, Springhill Medical Center, and North Caddo Medical Center will all benefit from this grant.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shooting at apartment sends one to the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead

One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
IDABEL, OK
ktalnews.com

Police investigating Shreveport’s 1st homicide of 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile suspect has been questioned and released in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of the year. It happened at the Villa Norte Apartments just after 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Police say officers were called to investigate a reported shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where he died in surgery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire destroys 2-story home on Sprague Street

SHREVEPORT, La. - A home is now a total loss after catching a fire overnight. Around 3:15 a.m., about 30 firefighters responded to a 2-story wood structure in the 1600 block of Sprague Street. The home was fully involved when they arrived and Shreveport fire attacked the flames from outside.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas

KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
SHREVEPORT, LA
calcasieu.info

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrz.com

WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man killed; juvenile arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a juvenile faces at least one criminal charge and Shreveport police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the new year. The shooting occurred about 6:10 p.m. New Year’s Day in the parking lot of Villa Norte Apartments, according to the major incident report. That’s in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions in more than a decade

The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022 despite a three-month hiatus implemented as the year got underway » https://trib.al/dIOXgOu. Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions …. The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022...
CADDO PARISH, LA

