ktalnews.com
1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
KTBS
Villa Norte shooting victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
KSLA
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
magnoliareporter.com
Springhill hospital among North Louisiana sites receiving federal grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to hospitals across North Louisiana totaling more than $4 million to construct and renovate rural health care facilities. The Union General Hospital, Morehouse Community Medical Centers, North Caddo Hospital Service District, Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Caddo Parish), the LaSalle Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, Springhill Medical Center, and North Caddo Medical Center will all benefit from this grant.
KTBS
Shooting at apartment sends one to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
ktalnews.com
Police investigating Shreveport’s 1st homicide of 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile suspect has been questioned and released in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of the year. It happened at the Villa Norte Apartments just after 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Police say officers were called to investigate a reported shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where he died in surgery.
KTBS
Fire destroys 2-story home on Sprague Street
SHREVEPORT, La. - A home is now a total loss after catching a fire overnight. Around 3:15 a.m., about 30 firefighters responded to a 2-story wood structure in the 1600 block of Sprague Street. The home was fully involved when they arrived and Shreveport fire attacked the flames from outside.
KSLA
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is speaking out after antisemitic flyers targeting Jewish people that were distributed in multiple Shreveport neighborhoods over the Christmas weekend. The Shreveport Police Department says it’s aware of the situation. The department gave KSLA the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:
KSLA
Single-story home becomes inferno on Hendrix Place; SFD considers it total loss
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle blazing hot flames at a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. On Dec. 31, at 7:58 p.m., SFD was dispatched to the 600 block of Hendrix Place to a single-story home fire. As crews arrived they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from all sides of the home.
KTBS
Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas
KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
wbrz.com
WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
KSLA
Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
KTBS
Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
KSLA
Man killed; juvenile arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a juvenile faces at least one criminal charge and Shreveport police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the new year. The shooting occurred about 6:10 p.m. New Year’s Day in the parking lot of Villa Norte Apartments, according to the major incident report. That’s in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.
KSLA
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
KSLA
Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
ktalnews.com
Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions in more than a decade
The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022 despite a three-month hiatus implemented as the year got underway » https://trib.al/dIOXgOu. Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions …. The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022...
This smokehouse has the best bacon in Texas & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied. Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy,...
