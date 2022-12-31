ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Eugenie ‘honoured’ to mark late Queen’s life at Princess of Wales’ carol service

Princess Eugenie says it was an “honour” to mark the late Queen Elizabeth’s life at the Princess of Wales’ carol service. The Duke of York’s daughter, 32, made the declaration about Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8, in an Instagram post after she attended Princess Catherine’s second ‘Together at Christmas’ event at Westminster Abbey, which was shown on ITV on Christmas Eve.
Brian May’s heart attack mistaken by wife as over-exercising

Brian May was offered a cup of tea by his wife when she mistook his heart attack for exercising too hard. Actress Anita Dobson, 73, who has been married to the Queen guitarist since 2000, admitted she thought the 75-year-old’s pain was the result of melodrama and hypochondria, so thought a hot drink may have solved his complaints.
Kate Bush urged to share uplifting Christmas message every year

Kate Bush is being urged to share one of her uplifting Christmas messages every year. The reclusive singer, 64, told fans in her 2022 festive note life had become “incredibly frightening”, while backing the work of nurses and reflecting on the death of Queen Elizabeth aged 96 on September 8.
Boris Becker ‘reunites with mum for first time since being freed from jail’

Boris Becker has reportedly reunited with his mum for the first time since being freed from jail. The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, was said on Wednesday (21.12.22) by several news outlets to have visited his 87-year-old mother Elvira with his risk analyst girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in Leimen, Germany, a day after he opened up in an interview with German TV how being able to call her from prison helped keep him sane.
Lottie Moss ‘traumatised’ after being mocked on modelling jobs for eating

Lottie Moss says she has been “traumatised” after being body-shamed on set during her early years as a model. Kate Moss’ 24-year-old OnlyFans creator half-sister said in a piece written for the new issue of Glamour UK magazine her agents used to laugh and call her “ham and cheese sandwich girl” when she would eat at shoots or during castings, and claimed she was told to have a 23-inch waist for catwalks and get a personal trainer.
