Princess Eugenie ‘honoured’ to mark late Queen’s life at Princess of Wales’ carol service
Princess Eugenie says it was an “honour” to mark the late Queen Elizabeth’s life at the Princess of Wales’ carol service. The Duke of York’s daughter, 32, made the declaration about Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8, in an Instagram post after she attended Princess Catherine’s second ‘Together at Christmas’ event at Westminster Abbey, which was shown on ITV on Christmas Eve.
King Charles brings back music tradition loved by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles seems set to wake every day to the strains of a bagpiper beloved by his late mother. There has been a piper to Britain’s monarch as part of a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria, with their job to play for 15 minutes daily at 9am outside the royal’s window.
Brian May’s heart attack mistaken by wife as over-exercising
Brian May was offered a cup of tea by his wife when she mistook his heart attack for exercising too hard. Actress Anita Dobson, 73, who has been married to the Queen guitarist since 2000, admitted she thought the 75-year-old’s pain was the result of melodrama and hypochondria, so thought a hot drink may have solved his complaints.
Kate Bush urged to share uplifting Christmas message every year
Kate Bush is being urged to share one of her uplifting Christmas messages every year. The reclusive singer, 64, told fans in her 2022 festive note life had become “incredibly frightening”, while backing the work of nurses and reflecting on the death of Queen Elizabeth aged 96 on September 8.
Damian Lewis stranded in Iceland as he battled to get home for Christmas
Damian Lewis was stranded in an Iceland airport due to severe weather as he battled to get home for Christmas. The 51-year-old ‘Billions’ actor was seen stuck with thousands of others by fans at the Keflavík International Airport after the area was hit with horrific gales and ice.
Mansion used by Duke and Duchess of Sussex to shoot Netflix show for sale at $33.5m
The mansion used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to shoot their Netflix series is for sale for $33.5 million (£26.7 million.) Built in 2006, the six-bedroom, 13,599 sq ft Mediterranean-style property includes arched windows, chandeliers, outdoor swimming pool, a hot tub and bar. It also features a...
Boris Becker ‘reunites with mum for first time since being freed from jail’
Boris Becker has reportedly reunited with his mum for the first time since being freed from jail. The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, was said on Wednesday (21.12.22) by several news outlets to have visited his 87-year-old mother Elvira with his risk analyst girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in Leimen, Germany, a day after he opened up in an interview with German TV how being able to call her from prison helped keep him sane.
Lottie Moss ‘traumatised’ after being mocked on modelling jobs for eating
Lottie Moss says she has been “traumatised” after being body-shamed on set during her early years as a model. Kate Moss’ 24-year-old OnlyFans creator half-sister said in a piece written for the new issue of Glamour UK magazine her agents used to laugh and call her “ham and cheese sandwich girl” when she would eat at shoots or during castings, and claimed she was told to have a 23-inch waist for catwalks and get a personal trainer.
