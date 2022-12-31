Lottie Moss says she has been “traumatised” after being body-shamed on set during her early years as a model. Kate Moss’ 24-year-old OnlyFans creator half-sister said in a piece written for the new issue of Glamour UK magazine her agents used to laugh and call her “ham and cheese sandwich girl” when she would eat at shoots or during castings, and claimed she was told to have a 23-inch waist for catwalks and get a personal trainer.

