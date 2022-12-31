ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Ricci says young son will find it impossible to avoid growing up a feminist

Christina Ricci says her young son Freddie will find it impossible to avoid growing up a feminist. The 42-year-old ‘Yellowjackets’ actress said her eight-year-old son Freddie will be forever impacted from seeing she and her husband Mark Hampton, 37, are feminists, and thinks it will lead to him viewing women “in a much more layered, complicated way, just by having grown up watching his mum do all this stuff”.
