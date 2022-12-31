ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

Christina Ricci says young son will find it impossible to avoid growing up a feminist

Christina Ricci says her young son Freddie will find it impossible to avoid growing up a feminist. The 42-year-old ‘Yellowjackets’ actress said her eight-year-old son Freddie will be forever impacted from seeing she and her husband Mark Hampton, 37, are feminists, and thinks it will lead to him viewing women “in a much more layered, complicated way, just by having grown up watching his mum do all this stuff”.
inForney.com

Chris Pratt stung on eyeball by a bee

Chris Pratt got stung in the eye by a bee. The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor admitted he had a "false sense of security" after watching videos of Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson, who regularly handles the creatures and their hives without protective gear, but his idea he could "control" the stinging insects quickly backfired.
inForney.com

Lottie Moss says face tattoo was expression of ‘freedom’

Lottie Moss says getting a face tattoo was her expression of “freedom”. The model and OnlyFans creator, 24, added it was her reaction to “years of being so controlled”. Lottie – half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, 48, who has a string of tattoos including three birds...
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy