John Lennon’s former personal assistant is convinced the singer’s lack of security led to him being murdered. Actor and mime artist Dan Richter, 83, who lived and worked with John and The Beatles’ icon’s wife Yoko Ono as their PA from 1969 to 1973, said John should never have been using the front door of the New York City apartment building where he was assassinated 42 years ago this month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO