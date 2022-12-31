Read full article on original website
Kellyanne Conway says Donald Trump 'reserves fear for one person' — his wife Melania
Conway told the January 6 panel that the former president does listen to many of his advisers, but is scared of former First Lady Melania Trump.
Donald Trump Jr. Gets Holy Hell Over Bible Fundraiser Video
Donald Trump's eldest son was ripped by outgoing GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger and others over the clip.
Hope Hicks on Jan. 6: “We all look like domestic terrorists now”
Hope Hicks attends President Trumps cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House (Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump adviser Hope Hicks was furiously texting during and after the Jan. 6 insurrection complaining about how it would appear to the public and fretting about her future job prospects.
Kirstie Alley’s death certificate reveals she was cremated
Kirstie Alley was cremated, her death certificate has revealed. The ‘Cheers’ actress, 71, died in her Florida home on December 5, the legal document obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday (29.12.22) also showed. Her representative has told Page Six Kirstie had been diagnosed with colon cancer ahead of...
John Lennon’s ‘lack of security led to him being murdered’
John Lennon’s former personal assistant is convinced the singer’s lack of security led to him being murdered. Actor and mime artist Dan Richter, 83, who lived and worked with John and The Beatles’ icon’s wife Yoko Ono as their PA from 1969 to 1973, said John should never have been using the front door of the New York City apartment building where he was assassinated 42 years ago this month.
Top 10 ‘Twilight Zone’ Episodes of All-Time, Ranked
The Twilight Zone is one of the greatest television shows of all time. And the bi-yearly airing of the ’60s series on Fourth of July and New Years’ Eve has become as much a tradition on Syfy as watching A Christmas Story on TBS. Hearing countless tales narrated...
