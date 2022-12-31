ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
inForney.com

Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings

Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well. Defense. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Justin Jefferson, limiting him to one catch for 15...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Brian Daboll took moment to ‘appreciate’ Giants’ playoff berth

Not long after the Giants clinched their first playoff berth in six years, first-year head coach Brian Daboll said he looked forward to going home, relaxing and celebrating at home with his family and lighting up a cigar.  It did not transpire exactly like that.  “Had a couple of them,’’ Daboll said on Monday.  With a night to reflect, Daboll said achieving one of the goals established for the team at the start of the season is something that should be appreciated.  “You get to play another game,’’ he said. “You’re only guaranteed, obviously, 17 of these things now. So, it takes a lot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy