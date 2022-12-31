Not long after the Giants clinched their first playoff berth in six years, first-year head coach Brian Daboll said he looked forward to going home, relaxing and celebrating at home with his family and lighting up a cigar. It did not transpire exactly like that. “Had a couple of them,’’ Daboll said on Monday. With a night to reflect, Daboll said achieving one of the goals established for the team at the start of the season is something that should be appreciated. “You get to play another game,’’ he said. “You’re only guaranteed, obviously, 17 of these things now. So, it takes a lot...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO