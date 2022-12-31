Read full article on original website
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released
Doctors are treating Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin at a Cincinnati hospital. And reporters on the scene are starting to gather... The post Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released appeared first on Outsider.
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings
Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well. Defense. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Justin Jefferson, limiting him to one catch for 15...
Jim Polzin: The Packers have discovered their identity just in time
GREEN BAY — There were 7 minutes, 36 minutes remaining in a rout at Lambeau Field when Jordan Love entered the game for some mop-up duty. The seven snaps that followed were relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of developing a young backup quarterback, whose only job Sunday was to get the Green Bay Packers to the finish line.
Brian Daboll took moment to ‘appreciate’ Giants’ playoff berth
Not long after the Giants clinched their first playoff berth in six years, first-year head coach Brian Daboll said he looked forward to going home, relaxing and celebrating at home with his family and lighting up a cigar. It did not transpire exactly like that. “Had a couple of them,’’ Daboll said on Monday. With a night to reflect, Daboll said achieving one of the goals established for the team at the start of the season is something that should be appreciated. “You get to play another game,’’ he said. “You’re only guaranteed, obviously, 17 of these things now. So, it takes a lot...
