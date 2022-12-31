ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr: what we know of the Portugal forward's new Saudi Arabian club

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113w1X_0jzIwgq300

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year deal, a month after the 37-year-old forward became a free agent when his contract with Premier League club Manchester United was terminated.

Here is what you need to know about the club:

WHAT IS AL NASSR'S HISTORY?

* Formed in 1955, Al Nassr is based in the Saudi capital of Riyadh and the club plays in the country's top division - the Saudi Professional League (SPL), which has 18 teams.

* It finished third last season, six points behind champions Al Hilal.

* Al Nassr are the second-most successful team in the league with nine titles. Their last win was in the 2018-19 season. Only Al Hilal, also based in Riyadh, have won more titles (18).

* They have also won the country's knockout cup, the King's Cup, six times, most recently in 1990.

* The league's all-time top scorer Majed Abdullah played for Al Nassr. The former Saudi striker scored 189 goals and averaged nearly a goal a game.

* Al Nassr's home ground is Mrsool Park, which has a capacity of 25,000.

* Al Nassr's best performance in Asia's premier club competition, the AFC Champions League, came in 1995 when they finished runners-up.

* Saudi teams have won the AFC Champions League six times, with Al Hilal claiming a record four titles while Al Ittihad won the continental competition twice.

WHO IS AL NASSR'S COACH AND WHO IS IN THEIR SQUAD?

* Al Nassr are coached by Rudi Garcia, who previously managed Lille, AS Roma, Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais. The Frenchman has been in charge since June.

* SPL clubs can register eight foreign players but only seven can be named in a matchday squad.

* Other notable foreign players in the squad include Cameroon's World Cup hero Vincent Aboubakar - who changed the game against Serbia and scored the winner to stun Brazil in their last group game in Qatar.

* Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, who previously played for Arsenal and Napoli, as well as former Brazil international and midfielder Luiz Gustavo are also in the squad.

HOW ARE AL NASSR DOING IN THE CURRENT SEASON?

* Al Nassr are second in the league this season after 10 rounds, two points behind leaders Al Shabab.

* They must win the league this season to qualify for the 2023–24 AFC Champions League.

WHAT CAN RONALDO BRING TO AL NASSR?

* Ronaldo has scored over 700 goals in club football and over 100 in international football to sit top of the all-time scoring charts with 819 strikes.

* Despite United's struggles last season, an ageing Ronaldo showed he still had some gas left in the tank when he finished top scorer with 24 goals, including 18 in the Premier League.

* But he struggled this season at United, scoring only three times in all competitions before his exit.

* In Qatar, he became the first player to score in five World Cups but he soon lost his place in the starting lineup after Portugal reached the knockout stages.

* Scoring goals has not been a problem for Al Nassr this season, however, with the team netting a joint league-high 24 goals after 10 games - the same as leaders Al Shabab.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
AFP

Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
Distractify

Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
Sporting News

Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest

Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
NBC Sports

Sporting KC pushed hard to get Cristiano Ronaldo; superstar signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Al-Nassr Boss Jokes About Also Wanting Lionel Messi After Cristiano Ronaldo Signing (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s European football career appears to be over as the 37-year-old, who mutually parted ways with Manchester United in November, signed with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr last Friday. Al-Nassr manager, French tactician Rudi Garcia, was in a joking mood during a recent press conference when asked about his...
Yardbarker

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic keen on Manchester United transfer

Could Manchester United make a move for Dusan Vlahovic?. According to a report from Calciomercato, as cited by the Manchester Evening News, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is ‘keen’ on a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are desperate to strengthen their attacking department after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s...
The Associated Press

Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil’s Gremio

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Uruguay striker Luis Suárez is joining Gremio, the Brazilian club said Saturday. The 35-year-old Suárez was a free agent after he left his boyhood club Nacional before the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian media reports said Suárez signed a two-year deal with Gremio.
BBC

Monday's transfer gossip: De Jong, Badiashile, Dumfries, Mudryk, Fernandez, Thuram

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has had a change of heart about Manchester United and wants to join them in the summer. (Fichajes) Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21. (The Athletic - subscription required) Manchester United and Chelsea could...
BBC

WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?

Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
Reuters

Reuters

674K+
Followers
370K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy