WFMZ-TV Online
Local Penn State fans hold Rose Bowl watch party
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Nittany Lions gear is on and confidence is high as Penn State returns to the Rose Bowl. Diehard fans, like President of the Berks County Penn State Alumni Association, Dominic Defreece, are taking it in at a watch party inside P.J. Whelihans in Spring Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn State fans cheer on Gov. Mifflin grad in Rose Bowl
SPRING TWP, Pa. – Decked out from head to toe in Nittany Lions gear, Penn State fans were out in full swing at P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township. Diehard fans — like Berks County Penn State Alumni Association President Dominic Defreece — were there to watch Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog
READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
WFMZ-TV Online
American Parkway Bridge in Allentown closed after serious crash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash has shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The roadway will remain closed until police are finished reconstructing the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious." 69 News...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Slatington Farmers Market thriving, at capacity with six new vendors
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A new destination for local produce, artisan wares and specialty food and drinks is flourishing in Lehigh County. Slatington Farmers Market, which opened in June in the former Keystone Lamp Factory at 8281 Route 873 in Washington Township, over the past couple of months welcomed six new vendors.
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Police have not yet released any details. At last check,...
WFMZ-TV Online
New retail tenants open in former Dough Life, Norman's Hallmark spaces at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall welcomed two new retail tenants amid the busy holiday shopping season. Lovisa, a worldwide jewelry brand, and Otaku House, a store offering anime merchandise, opened in mid-December at the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 in Whitehall Township. Lovisa...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN welcomes baby girl as first of 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated its first birth of the year at its Cedar Crest campus. The 5-pound, 15-ounce girl came into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The parents are still picking her name so she is just being referred to as...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Gunfire breaks out in Reading
Police responded to a shooting this morning in Reading. Grace Griffaton will have more. Gunfire erupted outside a bar in Exeter Township late Friday night. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home on New Year's Day in Forks Twp.
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a New Year's Day fire that damaged a home in Northampton County. Firefighters were called around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Kirkland Road in Forks Township. It's not clear if anyone was hurt or displaced, but there appears to be...
WFMZ-TV Online
4 wounded after shooting at Allentown youth center
Allentown police say one person was found shot at the scene. Three others were found after going to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander. Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies. "There were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say dispute led to Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in downtown Reading. A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street. According to Reading Police, just prior to the shooting, the victim and shooter were engaged in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
WFMZ-TV Online
4 wounded after shooting in Allentown, local organization providing support to victims
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police continue to investigate a New Year's Day shooting that injured four people. This happened just after 9 p.m. at the East Side Youth Center. Officials of the Youth Center did confirm the blood was cleaned from the gym earlier Monday, after four people were shot during a basketball game.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cepeda-Freytiz discusses hopes, goals in new role as state rep
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Tuesday, at Pennsylvania's Capitol, lawmakers are scheduled to be sworn in as a new legislative session begins. Some of those newly elected have said it's the most diverse class of freshman legislators in years. Among new lawmakers with high hopes is Reading City Council's former president.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for man found dead at Motel 6 in Shartlesville
SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rudolph Nathan Brown, 59, was found dead at a Motel 6 in Shartlesville, according to the coroner's office. Brown's last known address was Bronx, New York. The coroner's office did not...
WFMZ-TV Online
Murder suspect's attorney, former classmate speak out
The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho will be in a Monroe County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger is expected to waive extradition following his arrest last week. In the meantime, a former classmate of his in the Poconos is telling us more about his background. Kohberger...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local gym sees more than 2 dozen new members sign up, as many plan to exercise more in the new year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Eating healthier, losing weight, and exercising more are the top three New Year's resolutions for Americans in 2023. That's according to a survey by Statista. We checked out Steel Fitness Premiere gym in Allentown Monday, where some people were already putting their resolutions into action. Gym Director...
