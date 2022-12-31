Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Boys Host Seckman On KREI
(Farmington) The Farmington boys basketball team are hosting the Seckman Jaguars Tuesday night and we’ll have the call on AM-800 KREI. Farmington returns to their home court after taking the consolation championship as the 12 seed at the Central Christmas tournament last week. Farmington won three straight games after dropping their first round game against Ste. Genevieve.
Freeburg, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Okawville High School basketball team will have a game with Freeburg High School on January 02, 2023, 15:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
fastphillysports.com
ST JOE’S FALLS TO ST LOUIS IN A-10 OPENER
Gibson Jimerson’s 22 points helped Saint Louis defeat Saint Joseph’s 83-78. Jimerson was 9 of 18 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) for the Billikens (9-5). Javon Pickett scored 20 points while going 6 of 11 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Jake Forrester recorded 13 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman, man hurt in ATV crash near Cedar Hill
Two Hillsboro residents were injured Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, in an ATV accident on Hwy. BB north of 3 B Road just southeast of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:24 p.m., Alyssa M. Block, 22, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier south on the...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
mymoinfo.com
Judith Diane Arkulari – Service 1/3/2023 NOON
Judith Diane Arkulari of Steelville died last Friday at the age of 62. Her funeral service will be Tuesday at noon at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville with burial at the Fairmount Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. Visitation is Tuesday at 10 o’clock at Hutston Funeral Home.
MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to MSHP,...
Places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 18 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
lakeexpo.com
Michael B. Thomas Jr. (May 4, 1970 - December 25, 2022)
Obituary of Michael B. Thomas Jr. Michael B. Thomas Jr. was born on May 4, 1970 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri to proud new parents, Michael Thomas Sr. and Barbara Williams. Michael passed away, peacefully, at his home Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 12:00am. Mike, as...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSDK
Thunderstorms to move through St. Louis area Monday night
ST. LOUIS — A Weather Alert for the evening and overnight hours around St. Louis from the Weather First weather team. Mild and damp air blankets the region Monday afternoon as thunderstorms develop over the Ozarks and move northeast. The threat of severe weather is greatest south of St. Louis, but a few stronger storms are possible in the metro area during the late evening into the overnight hours.
mymoinfo.com
Earl Joseph Lukefahr – Service 1/5/23 10 a.m.
Earl Joseph Lukefahr of Perryville died Friday at the age of 91. His funeral service will be Thursday morning at ten o’clock at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the Crossroads United Methodist Cemetery in Bollinger County with military honors. Visitation is Wednesday starting...
mymoinfo.com
Inez Mosby – Service 01/06/23 at 5pm
Inez Mosby of Festus died December 13th at the age of 57. The funeral service for Inez Mosby will be Friday evening at 5 at Mahn Funeral Home in Festus.
The top five luckiest Missouri lottery winners in 2022
In 2022, millions of Missourians won the lottery, but just a few of them won millions.
Fire damages Wildwood home Sunday night
A Wildwood home was damaged in a Sunday night fire.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
mymoinfo.com
Dorothy Blumenberg – Funeral 1/5/23 At 11 A.M.
Dorothy Blumenberg of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 100, eight days before her 101st birthday. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Chutch. Interment will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for Dorothy Blumenberg is Thursday morning at 9 at Chestnut...
Roaming St. Louis: Brewing, German traditions thrive in Millstadt
For this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX’s Scott Jagow crossed the Mississippi to check out an unheradled Illinois small town – Millstadt – and its German-influenced brewery, Millpond.
Comments / 0