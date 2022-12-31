Read full article on original website
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
Gunther Was Legit Hurt During WWE SmackDown This Week
You never know what can happen in the ring, and Gunther is no stranger to that unpredictable atmosphere. This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was no different. On the December 30th, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Gunther was legitimately injured during a match. According to reports from those in attendance, the injury occurred when Gunther was thrown against the ropes, causing him to land awkwardly and hurt his leg.
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
Jim Cornette Thinks Lana Is Serious About Miro Returning To WWE
Lana was one of the more memorable things about WWE television before her release last year. Following her release, Lana largely kept herself busy in various ways, especially thanks to her numerous skills outside the squared circle. Lana also recently hinted at Miro returning to WWE eventually. Now it seems Jim Cornette believes Lana is serious about Miro eventually going back to WWE.
Eric Bischoff Went With Controversial WCW Finish To Protect The World Title’s Integrity
Eric Bischoff, former president of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), has recently discussed the reasoning behind the controversial finish at the 1997 edition of the annual event, WCW Starrcade. The event, which took place on December 28, 1997, was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by WCW. The main event featured...
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
Kelly Kelly Addresses Kurt Angle Cheating Accusation
You never know what can pop up on wrestling Twitter, and now another scandal needs to be addressed. Karen Jarrett’s recent tweeting spree caused one former Divas Champion to make a public statement. Kelly Kelly, whose real name is Barbara Blank, retired from WWE in 2012, but she enjoyed...
Alexa Bliss Says She Can ‘Do It Again’ Ahead Of WWE RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss has been working in WWE for a very long time now and throughout her time in the company, Bliss has seen a ton of success. Bliss is a multi-time women’s champion and also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, so she is used to winning titles. Ahead of her huge title match on RAW this week, Alexa Bliss sent a defiant message.
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
The Undertaker Said Kevin Owens Had To Be ‘Stupid’ Because Of Steve Austin Feud
Two of WWE’s most iconic wrestlers, the Undertaker and Kevin Owens, found themselves at the center of a bit of a situation last year. This all circled around the Prizefighter’s storyline with Steve Austin, and how the Deadman suggested that he not anger the Texas Rattlesnake. Kevin Owens...
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
WWE Fans Troll Ronda Rousey Over Botching Royal Rumble Event Name
Ronda Rousey is currently embracing her time as a villain on SmackDown. This week on WWE SmackDown, Ronda lost her women’s championship against Charlotte Flair. Her defeat came with embarrassment when she made a little slip that left many fans wondering if The Queen will fight for the title at SummerSlam.
Austin Theory’s WWE Live Event Absence Was Not Due To Injury
Austin Theory remains one of the young and rising talent in all of WWE. While Theory had a streak of bad luck for the past few months, things have certainly turned out for the better for the young star. Theory was also pulled from a WWE live event recently, which made fans wonder whether he was injured. Thankfully, it seems Theory isn’t injured in the slightest.
Kenny Omega Questioned His Passion For Pro Wrestling After Working In WWE
Kenny Omega’s in-ring skills have brought him worldwide fame and acclaim as he is touted as the best bout machine for good reason. He had a solid run as the AEW World Champion for almost a year. He also ruled the roost in NJPW, being the IWGP Heavyweight Champion by beating Kazuchika Okada. Before he became such a huge name, Omega was a rookie who once worked in WWE’s developmental system. However, it seems his time in WWE made Omega question his passion for pro wrestling.
Ken Shamrock Says Nobody Tried To Shoot Fight Him In WWE
WWE History includes a lot of names that never quite achieved the level of greatness that most think they deserve. Ken Shamrock often ranks on top of those lists, and there are many reasons for this. He was a legitimately dangerous man, so his co-workers never tested him on that end.
Jeff Jarrett Releases Emotional Statement On Don West’s Passing
It was a somber day in the wrestling world as the news of Don West’s passing spread throughout the industry. A beloved and respected figure, Don had made a name for himself as one of the most talented and successful wrestlers of his generation. As tributes poured in from...
Country Singer Hardy Gets Physical During WWE RAW
WWE returned to Nashville, Tennessee, for the first RAW of 2023. The ongoing edition of the red brand featured a celebrity appearance by country musician HARDY, who decided to get physical. The Bloodline’s hostile takeover of RAW tonight forced Adam Pearce’s hands. The WWE official put Elias in a “Music...
Released WWE Superstar Drops Clear Royal Rumble Tease
WWE has a lot of former Superstars on the indie scene, and it seems that one of them is game to make a return. This should come as no real surprise, because Matt Cardona is certainly on WWE’s radar. Matt Cardona jumped on Twitter, and he sent out a...
