Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
Yardbarker
Georgetown confiscating signs adds to embarrassment of 29-point loss
The Georgetown Hoyas are a mess right now. Sunday’s 29-point loss to Butler was the Hoyas’ 29th straight loss to a high-major program. It was also Georgetown’s 24th consecutive loss in the Big East Conference. Thus, Hoyas’ faithful are hoping for a change. The fan base has...
Yardbarker
Seton Hall pulls away from St. John's for win
Al-Amir Dawes tied a career high with 22 points as Seton Hall dominated the second half and pulled away for an 88-66 victory over visiting St. John's Saturday afternoon in Newark, N.J., to give coach Shaheen Holloway his first Big East victory. The Pirates (8-7, 1-3) avoided losing their first...
Montclair had its own football bowl game
The college football bowl season is reaching its peak. But Montclair was home to its own signature game last month when the Cobras youth football program played host to the Passaic County Cougars in the first Turkey Bowl, which is expected to become an annual event. The Cobras defeated the...
Jersey City, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Union City High School basketball team will have a game with Saint Peter's Prep on January 02, 2023, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
News Talk 1490
Trail Of Empowerment: Newark Native Hassan Abdus-Sabur Leads Cycling Fundraiser To Create HBCU Scholarships
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. For Newark native Hassan Abdus-Sabur, cycling symbolizes a sense of freedom and perseverance; exploring paths less traveled, finding a rhythm in the midst of change, and opening his eyes and mind to new sights and realizations along his life’s trail. The outdoor pastime he developed an affinity for while riding through the city as a youngster, has evolved into an avenue for social change in adulthood. The Brick City biker—who founded the HBCU Scholarship Bike Ride—is using cycling to economically empower scholars at historically Black colleges and universities.
speedonthewater.com
Sean Ryan Civitano: March 11, 1990—December 30, 2022
Headed to the Atlantic Ocean through New Jersey’s notorious Holgate Inlet on a fine morning in a 33-foot Donzi sportboat in late-June 2009, I had a moment of perfect clarity and mild terror. “You have to be out of you mind,” I muttered to myself as we climbed one...
americanhistorycentral.com
George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776
Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
Lawmaker pushes for official recognition of ‘Central Jersey’
Does Central Jersey exist? The age-old debate may finally be put to rest under proposed legislation that would officially mark Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties as the “Central Jersey” region on a redrawn tourism map. The bill would also update how New Jersey allocates its tourism funding.
Trenton, NJ, Man Dies In South Brunswick Crash
January 1, 2023 SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MERCER)–South Brunswick Police reported that Malachi Marseille, 23-years-old of Trenton has died in a…
thelakewoodscoop.com
Eight Fatal Accidents In Lakewood In 2022 As State Sees Highest Death Toll In 15 Years
Eight people were killed on Lakewood streets in 2022, as the state recorded its highest death toll on roads statewide in 15 years, with a total of 705 people killed on New Jersey streets. Included in the eight Lakewood fatalities, two were pedestrians and two were cyclists. The rest were...
njurbannews.com
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Smokey Robinson to play 2 N.J. shows: Here is how you can get tickets
Smokey Robinson plans to perform two New Jersey shows in 2023. Robinson will perform on March 3 in Atlantic City and March 4 in Newark. While on tour, he will also play two shows at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas on April 14 and April 15. If you are...
News 12
Princeton police officer shocked by malfunctioning light pole
A Princeton police officer recovering today after being electrocuted while on duty, officials say. The officer was responding to a call that said there was "something sharp" on the sidewalk. It was a malfunctioning light pole, giving off a shock. PSE&G has shut down power to the location and says...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The World Is About to Hear a Lot More Jersey Club Music, But It All Begins in Jersey
Jersey Club music has been a staple in the state for decades, but it seems the rest of the world is just now starting to take notice. Jersey Club music has always served as a unifying force, inspiring a wide range of people to participate in anything from sexy walking to hip-rocking.
Vehicle stolen in Georgia leads NJ State Police on 50-mile pursuit
The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. “I […]
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
Comments / 0