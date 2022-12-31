ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Lyons late 3 lifts Southern past Texas Southern in OT, 77-76

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrone Lyons drilled a pull-up 3-pointer with a second left to give Southern a 77-76 overtime win over Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener. Gilliam hit a pair from the line with 21 seconds left to put Texas Southern in front by four, 75-71, but Lyons hit from deep with 11 seconds left to get the Jaguars within one. Gilliam drew a foul with six seconds left and pushed the lead to two, but his second attempt caromed directly to Lyons, who was unchallenged as he crossed mid-court and pulled up from just outside the arc to launch the game-winner.
HOUSTON, TX
Heisman winner Williams watches decisive score in USC loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams says he wasn't hampered by a hamstring injury in a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. The Heisman Trophy winner had to watch as the Green Wave scored the decisive touchdown with just 9 seconds remaining. Williams' early interception gave Tulane a spark. A late safety gave the Green Wave the opening to finish the rally from 15 points down in the final four minutes. Williams decided to play with the Trojans out of the national championship picture. The 20-year-old sophomore is set to return next year for another run at the playoff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rasas' jumper lifts Prairie View A&M past Grambling 61-60

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Yahuza Rasas knocked down a jumper with 17 seconds left to lift Prairie View A&M to a 61-60 win over Grambling in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener. The Tigers’ Jourdan Smith got to the basket as time expired, but his layup did not fall.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX

