Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown nips Cincinnati Turpin in taut scare
Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Orab Western Brown passed in a 51-42 victory at Cincinnati Turpin's expense at Cincinnati Turpin High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Cincinnati Withrow in a...
linknky.com
LINK nky top 10 area boys and girls basketball rankings
Five weeks down, seven to go. By the end of the week, the 2022-23 KHSAA basketball regular season will be halfway through. Last week presented a lot of games with holiday tournaments and thankfully no cancellations or postponements due to inclement weather. A lot of teams had chances to showcase...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Winchester Eastern earns tough verdict over Maysville St. Patrick
Winchester Eastern survived Maysville St. Patrick in a 54-49 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 2 in Kentucky girls high school basketball. The first quarter gave Winchester Eastern a 13-9 lead over Maysville St. Patrick.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Sycamore thwarts Loveland's quest
Cincinnati Sycamore pushed past Loveland for a 43-27 win at Cincinnati Sycamore High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on January 3, 2022 at Loveland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
No-Look, Half-Court Buzzer Beater From Youth Game Goes Viral
The best highlight of 2022 came from a kids’ basketball game in suburban Cincinnati.
WKRN
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heading home
After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School...
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
No. 22 Xavier hands No. 2 UConn its 1st loss, 83-73
CINCINNATI — (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season, 83-73, on Saturday. Jack Nunge started for Xavier despite an illness that limited him during...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona Bowl social media reactions of Ohio’s thrilling OT win over Wyoming
Ohio’s 30-27 overtime win Friday over Wyoming was an instant classic, the third overtime in Arizona Bowl’s seven-year history. We look at some of the social media that was posted on the game at Arizona Stadium. Ohio Football. Wyoming Football. Arizona Bowl.
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
linknky.com
Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure
After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
LifeCenter Organ Donor Network honors Park Hills’ Anne Wolking with Champion for Life Award
LifeCenter Organ Donor Network’s (LifeCenter) 21st annual Community Breakfast was a moving, inspiring occasion to reflect upon how much community matters to our well-being. Among the award winners was Anne Wolking of Park Hills who received the Champion for Life award. She is a living kidney donor. As LifeCenter’s...
WLWT 5
Smoking tires, fire circle part of New Year's Eve street takeover by motorists in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Circular burn marks at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and West Northbend Road are what's left of a few wild minutes that ticked away Saturday night. "I seen it on Citizen app - how bad it was. And this is a hot spot right here, Northbend and Hamilton," College Hill resident Lisa Green said.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder
WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays on east I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Monday evening. According to police, the right...
linknky.com
Kenton County Police looking for Independence man
The Kenton County Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Barry Dishon of Independence. Dishon is considered a missing/endangered person and has not been heard from since Dec. 24. Police described Dishon as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He...
spectrumnews1.com
Friends hope to keep beloved chef’s legacy alive
CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is mourning the loss of well-known French chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, a friend to many who for nearly 30 years helped build the culinary scene in the city and grow the talent. What You Need To Know. Jean-Robert de Cavel was a well-known...
