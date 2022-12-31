ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

richlandsource.com

Mt. Orab Western Brown nips Cincinnati Turpin in taut scare

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Orab Western Brown passed in a 51-42 victory at Cincinnati Turpin's expense at Cincinnati Turpin High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Cincinnati Withrow in a...
MOUNT ORAB, OH
linknky.com

LINK nky top 10 area boys and girls basketball rankings

Five weeks down, seven to go. By the end of the week, the 2022-23 KHSAA basketball regular season will be halfway through. Last week presented a lot of games with holiday tournaments and thankfully no cancellations or postponements due to inclement weather. A lot of teams had chances to showcase...
PARK HILLS, KY
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Sycamore thwarts Loveland's quest

Cincinnati Sycamore pushed past Loveland for a 43-27 win at Cincinnati Sycamore High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on January 3, 2022 at Loveland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
OHIO STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure

After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder

WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays on east I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Monday evening. According to police, the right...
WILDER, KY
linknky.com

Kenton County Police looking for Independence man

The Kenton County Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Barry Dishon of Independence. Dishon is considered a missing/endangered person and has not been heard from since Dec. 24. Police described Dishon as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Friends hope to keep beloved chef’s legacy alive

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is mourning the loss of well-known French chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, a friend to many who for nearly 30 years helped build the culinary scene in the city and grow the talent. What You Need To Know. Jean-Robert de Cavel was a well-known...
CINCINNATI, OH

