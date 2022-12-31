ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Quinnipiac Chronicle

No. 3/4 Quinnipiac loses to No. 2 Wisconsin 3-0

In the final Quinnipiac athletics event of 2022, the No. 3/4 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team battled No. 2 Wisconsin for a full 60 minutes but ultimately lost 3-0. A key piece returned for the Bobcats, as graduate student forward and co-captain Lexie Adzija started on the front line after missing the last 12 games.
HAMDEN, CT
Highschool Basketball Pro

Worcester, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

WORCESTER, MA
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts

A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was arrested in Connecticut Saturday after he allegedly shot another man on Mill Valley Road in Hadley. According to the Hadley Police, officer were called to 102 Mill Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers said that they located a 51-year-old male shooting...
HADLEY, MA
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Battle Large Fire at Windsor Nursery

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a nursery and tree business in Windsor. The fire is at the Grimshaw Tree Service and Nursery, according to the Windsor Locks Fire Department. Windsor Locks is assisting Windsor to fight the fire. The nursery is located on West Street. No other information...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT

