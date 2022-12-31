ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cyprus 63, Lone Peak 60

Davis 57, Simi Valley, Calif. 50

Lehi 50, Westchester, Calif. 44

Ogden 63, Providence Hall 44

Orem 92, Weber 81

Peoria Sunrise Mountain, Ariz. 61, Salem Hills 58

Piute 58, North Sevier 49

Real Salt Lake 76, Dixie 52

Rich County 61, North Summit 54

Richfield 57, Kanab 47

Springville 75, Mountain View 72

Sugar-Salem, Idaho 68, Stansbury 62

Syracuse 46, Preston, Idaho 45

Wayne 47, Altamont 39

Woods Cross 66, Clearfield 32

Eagle Holiday Shootout=

Grantsville 64, Maple Mountain 62

Morgan 52, Timpanogos 44

Riverton Holiday Tournament=

Cottonwood 56, Roy 39

Judge Memorial 53, Kearns 50

Riverton 64, Elko, Nev. 26

Smithfield Classic=

UMA-Riverdale 78, Milford 39

Wendover 61, Beaver 54

Steve Hodson Cancer Classic=

Desert Hills 80, Parowan 60

Millard 62, San Juan Blanding 58

Panguitch 70, Canyon View 67

South Sevier 75, Hurricane 70

Utah Autism Holiday Classic=

Brighton 64, Layton Christian Academy 57

Highland 57, Hillcrest 54

Olympus 84, Viewmont 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Tuesday’s Scores

