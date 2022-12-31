Friday's Scores

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tom Izzo punched the air with his right fist, shouted words of encouragement to his team and crouched as if he was getting into a defensive stance on the sideline. The Basketball Hall of Fame coach was fired up, in a good way, about how Michigan State was playing about 10 minutes into a 74-56 victory over Nebraska on Tuesday night. “That was the best first half of basketball that we played in a while,” Izzo said. There was a lot for the hard-driving Izzo to like in the lopsided win, which even included his son, Steven, crashing the boards to get a loose ball in the last minute to help the Spartans have a 46-29 rebounding edge.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO