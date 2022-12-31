Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly, Idaho 50, Lehi 41
Bountiful 63, Layton 29
Emery 47, Pine View 33
Herriman 64, Corner Canyon 51
Mountain Ridge 73, Kearns 29
North Summit 52, Rich County 39
Northridge 49, Syracuse 46
Pleasant Grove 63, Bingham 55
Richfield 60, Snow Canyon 53
Ridgeline 66, Skyline, Idaho 49
Rigby, Idaho 49, American Fork 40
West Jordan 51, Weber 35
Westlake 61, Taylorsville 35
South Mountain Holiday Classic=
Draper APA 57, Granger 38
West 56, Provo 44
Steve Hodson Cancer Classic=
Canyon View 62, Providence Hall 33
Grantsville 65, South Sevier 41
Spanish Fork 64, San Juan Blanding 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
