kmyu.tv
Head-on crash between two semis blocks US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
THISTLE, Utah (KUTV) — State Route 6 was closed in Spanish Fork Canyon near the Thistle Junction after two semi trucks crashed head-on. The crash happened Monday around 7 p.m. Details about exactly what happened were not available, but Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said one...
ABC 4
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
kmyu.tv
Park City Mountain Resort employee killed after tree falls on chairlift line
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An employee at Park City Mountain Resort has died after officials said he fell from a chairlift when a tree fell onto the line. They said a tree fell on the Short Cut chairlift line at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday. An on-duty employee was riding the lift and became unseated before falling at least 25 feet.
kmyu.tv
4 snowmobilers buried alive in snow for 'several hours' prior to rescue mission
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — Four people experienced an unforgettable start to the New Year when they were snowmobiling through Wasatch County Sunday afternoon and reportedly became buried alive in the freshly fallen snow. Representatives of Wasatch County Search and Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Strawberry River area...
kmyu.tv
Semi truck hit by oncoming train after going off freeway, onto tracks
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A driver sustained minor injuries after officials said their semi truck was hit by a train. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the truck was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near mile post 176 when it went off the roadway and came to a stop on the train tracks.
kmyu.tv
Rally driver Ken Block killed in Wasatch County snowmobiling incident
HEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Professional rally driver Ken Block has died after a snowmobiling incident in a remote part of Wasatch County. The Park City resident was 55 years old. Officials with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said the call first came into their emergency dispatch center around 2 p.m. Monday.
kslnewsradio.com
Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
ksl.com
Man dies at Park City area ski resort
PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
UDOT snowplow hits cable barrier, rolls in semi-truck hit-and-run crash
A Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) snowplow rolled on its side in Morgan Co. after being hit by a semi-truck around midnight, UDOT states.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver used meth prior to fatal hit-and-run crash in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was driving under the influence of methamphetamine during a series of hit-and-run crashes that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition Saturday night. West Valley City police say Jaden Eckes, 22, admitted...
Vehicles damaged after West Jordan carport collapses
Multiple vehicles were damaged Sunday morning after a carport collapsed under heavy snow at a West Jordan apartment complex.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
kmyu.tv
75-year-old man dies after suffering medical issue at Park City Resort
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 75-year-old man died while skiing at Park City Resort in Summit County. Captain Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the man was skiing with a group of friends around 11 a.m. Sunday when he reported not feeling well. Medical...
kmyu.tv
Avalanche mitigation to close off SR210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Avalanche mitigation is expected to impact travel routes through the Cottonwood Canyons Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation initially reported that State Route 210 would be closed off to all uphill traffic at 11 a.m. and all downhill traffic starting at noon, with an estimated opening time of 3 p.m.
ksl.com
1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport
PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
Child rescued from near-drowning at Little America Hotel
A 4-year-old is expected to survive after being rescued from nearly drowning at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel pool.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Avalanche danger high across Utah following intense weekend winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY — Much of Utah was under Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory status Sunday as a system brought heavy snow and rain to the state on New Year's Day. FULL LIST - Check the warnings and advisories in effect for your neighborhood. Some of those...
kjzz.com
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
KSLTV
Utah father hit by car at airport, police say driver lost control of handicap accessible vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car that plowed into multiple vehicles at the airport. David Harmer, 60, was at Salt Lake International Airport renting a car Monday morning. As he was walking to his rental car in the parking garage he heard a loud noise behind him.
