ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Head-on crash between two semis blocks US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

THISTLE, Utah (KUTV) — State Route 6 was closed in Spanish Fork Canyon near the Thistle Junction after two semi trucks crashed head-on. The crash happened Monday around 7 p.m. Details about exactly what happened were not available, but Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said one...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC 4

Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Park City Mountain Resort employee killed after tree falls on chairlift line

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An employee at Park City Mountain Resort has died after officials said he fell from a chairlift when a tree fell onto the line. They said a tree fell on the Short Cut chairlift line at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday. An on-duty employee was riding the lift and became unseated before falling at least 25 feet.
PARK CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Rally driver Ken Block killed in Wasatch County snowmobiling incident

HEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Professional rally driver Ken Block has died after a snowmobiling incident in a remote part of Wasatch County. The Park City resident was 55 years old. Officials with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said the call first came into their emergency dispatch center around 2 p.m. Monday.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Man dies at Park City area ski resort

PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Avalanche mitigation to close off SR210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Avalanche mitigation is expected to impact travel routes through the Cottonwood Canyons Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation initially reported that State Route 210 would be closed off to all uphill traffic at 11 a.m. and all downhill traffic starting at noon, with an estimated opening time of 3 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport

PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy