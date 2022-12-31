The WTA Adelaide International will run from the 1st till the 8th of January and we'll see some amazing matchups in the packed event with Jabeur as the top seed. Ons Jabeur is the top seed of this event and she'll have to go through some strong opposition if she hopes to win the trophy. Jabeur has a bye to start but might face Sorana Cirstea in round two and that's anything but an easy matchup. The second seed is Sabalenka and her second round matchup might feature Samsonova who is a tough player to beat.

2 DAYS AGO