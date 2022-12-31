Read full article on original website
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Gauff, Raducanu, Venus Williams highlight Auckland draw
No.1 seed Coco Gauff leads the singles main draw for the ASB Classic, which begins on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. Four Grand Slam champions join Gauff in the WTA 250 event. Auckland is returning to the Hologic WTA Tour calendar for the first time since 2020, where Serena Williams...
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
Andreescu battles to comeback win over Muguruza in Adelaide opener
Bianca Andreescu of Canada kicked off the 2023 Adelaide International 1 with a gripping comeback win, overcoming fellow Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the opening match of the tournament. 2019 US Open champion Andreescu fought back from a 6-0, 5-2 deficit to knock...
Zheng Qinwen saves match point, ousts Kontaveit in Adelaide thriller
If the first match of the new season is anything to go by, there's no reason to believe Zheng Qinwen won't continue to soar up the Hologic WTA Tour rankings in 2023. The 2022 WTA Newcomer of the Year knocked off No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit in dramatic fashion on Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International 1, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(7), a 2-hour, 28-minute thriller in which she saved a match point in the final set.
Keys’ win helps U.S. move into City Final vs. Great Britain
SYDNEY, Australia -- Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys put Team USA into the United Cup City Finals after posting straight-set wins over Germany on Day 5. Team USA will face Great Britain in Wednesday's City Finals. Team GB went 2-0 in Group D, tallying wins over Australia and Spain. The winner of the City Finals will advance to the United Cup Final Four, which begins on Friday in Sydney.
Rafael Nadal loses one-set lead and match to Norrie to start 2023 season
Rafael Nadal is starting the 2023 season in a position that he's never been before - as a father. The Spaniard travelled to Australia, where he participates in the United Cup and will then move to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. During one of the practices, his wife with his child were seen in the stands, and so it's obvious that Nadal's family travels together.
WTA Draw confirmed for 2023 Adelaide International 1 including Muguruza-Andreescu, Rybakina-Collins in first round
The WTA Adelaide International will run from the 1st till the 8th of January and we'll see some amazing matchups in the packed event with Jabeur as the top seed. Ons Jabeur is the top seed of this event and she'll have to go through some strong opposition if she hopes to win the trophy. Jabeur has a bye to start but might face Sorana Cirstea in round two and that's anything but an easy matchup. The second seed is Sabalenka and her second round matchup might feature Samsonova who is a tough player to beat.
Noskova stuns Kasatkina, Kudermetova cruises in Adelaide Round 1
The 2023 season is less than two days old, and Czech teenager Linda Noskova is already making waves. The 18-year-old qualifier made a splash on Monday in Round 1 of the Adelaide International 1 with a 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 upset over No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina. Playing just her fifth WTA...
Rookies learning from the best at United Cup
PERTH, Australia -- Star power is in no short supply at the inaugural United Cup. But the beauty of the competition's format has been how their lower-ranked teammates have been given a chance to shine on a rare big stage -- and how several of them have grasped this opportunity with gusto to provide some of the group stages' most indelible moments.
Shinikova, Lazarov triumph in mixed doubles to give Bulgaria win vs. Belgium
PERTH, Australia -- Isabella Shinikova and Alexandar Lazarov triumphed in the first deciding mixed doubles rubber at the United Cup, saving one match point to pull off an unlikely comeback 1-6, 7-6(5), [10-6] over Elise Mertens and David Goffin and seal a 3-2 victory for Bulgaria over Belgium. Mertens and...
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
Djokovic to begin against Lestienne in Adelaide; Murray v Korda in round one
The new year looks set to begin with a bang in Adelaide with a few first-round crackers and the return to Australia of Novak Djokovic. Twelve months on from his ignominious deportation from Australia after his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Djokovic is back and will be the No 1 seed for the stacked ATP 250 event.
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
United Cup Day 6 preview: Pressure on Garcia to help France rebound
The scenario is straightforward: The winner of France and Croatia will advance to the City Final in Perth. After Monday's results, the score is 2-0 Croatia. The pressure turns to Caroline Garcia, who is first up Tuesday, when she takes on Petra Martic in the first of three more Group F matches.
Adelaide International 1: Auger-Aliassime eliminated by Popyrin
Australian Alexei Popyrin beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, 6-4, 7-6 (5) to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Popyrin, ranked No 120, will play American Marcos Giron next. A BREATHTAKING display 🔥@AlexeiPopyrin99 achieves his 3rd victory over a...
Swiatek edges Bencic; Poland, Switzerland tied 1-1
World No.1 Iga Swiatek edged No.12 Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6(3) on Monday at United Cup to give Poland an early 1-0 lead over Switzerland. But Marc-Andrea Huesler quickly struck back to level the tie at 1-1. The winner of the tie will advance to the Brisbane City Final to face...
2023 ASB Classic WTA Draw featuring Gauff, Raducanu, Fernandez and Venus Williams
The ASB Classic in Auckland will be running from January second till January 8th with the likes of Raducanu, Gauff, Fernandez and Venus Williams. It's a pretty strong event overall with a strong field, far better than the average ATP 250 event. Lots of players are taking part in order to prepare for the Australian Open and Gauff will be the top seed. She starts off against Tatjana Maria who is pretty solid but most likely won't be able to challenge her.
United Cup Day 5 preview: Keys, Fritz look to extend U.S. lead in Group C
Maybe it’s the summer right out of the box that Australia offers each January. Perhaps it’s the peace of mind that comes with a fresh start. Or, it might be because her older sister is named … Sydney. Whatever the reason, Madison Keys has absolutely thrived Down...
Pegula, Tiafoe complete Team USA sweep over Germany
SYDNEY, Australia -- World No.3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the Uniged Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the favored Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
