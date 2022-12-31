Read full article on original website
Keys’ win helps U.S. move into City Final vs. Great Britain
SYDNEY, Australia -- Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys put Team USA into the United Cup City Finals after posting straight-set wins over Germany on Day 5. Team USA will face Great Britain in Wednesday's City Finals. Team GB went 2-0 in Group D, tallying wins over Australia and Spain. The winner of the City Finals will advance to the United Cup Final Four, which begins on Friday in Sydney.
Trevisan, Musetti give Italy 2-0 lead vs. Norway
No.27 Martina Trevisan fought off an inspired performance from No.321 Malene Helgo, while Lorenzo Musetti knocked off Viktor Durasovic to give Italy a 2-0 lead against Norway on Day 5 of the United Cup in Brisbane. The 29-year-old Trevisan needed over three hours to dispatch the Norwegian, winning 7-5, 3-6,...
Martic overcomes Podoroska to seal win for Croatia
PERTH, Australia -- Petra Martic notched a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 defeat of Nadia Podoroska to give Croatia an unassailable lead over Argentina at the United Cup in Perth. The winner of Group F will be decided over the next two days in the third and final tie, as Croatia returns to take on France.
United Cup Day 6 preview: Pressure on Garcia to help France rebound
The scenario is straightforward: The winner of France and Croatia will advance to the City Final in Perth. After Monday's results, the score is 2-0 Croatia. The pressure turns to Caroline Garcia, who is first up Tuesday, when she takes on Petra Martic in the first of three more Group F matches.
Shinikova, Lazarov triumph in mixed doubles to give Bulgaria win vs. Belgium
PERTH, Australia -- Isabella Shinikova and Alexandar Lazarov triumphed in the first deciding mixed doubles rubber at the United Cup, saving one match point to pull off an unlikely comeback 1-6, 7-6(5), [10-6] over Elise Mertens and David Goffin and seal a 3-2 victory for Bulgaria over Belgium. Mertens and...
Happy New Year! Players ring in 2023 from Australia, New Zealand
On the last day of 2022, the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour took to social media to commemorate the last year that was, and look forward to the future. For players including Iga Swiatek, Alizé Cornet and Nadia Podoroska, the 2023 season has already begun this week at the United Cup.
United Cup Day 5 preview: Keys, Fritz look to extend U.S. lead in Group C
Maybe it’s the summer right out of the box that Australia offers each January. Perhaps it’s the peace of mind that comes with a fresh start. Or, it might be because her older sister is named … Sydney. Whatever the reason, Madison Keys has absolutely thrived Down...
Vekic stops Cornet, Coric wins to give Croatia 2-0 lead on France
PERTH, Australia -- Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-set wins in as many matches at the United Cup in Perth to give Croatia a 2-0 lead against France. On Monday, Vekic prevailed 6-4, 6-3 against Alize Cornet. It was her second win in a row against...
Pegula, Tiafoe complete Team USA sweep over Germany
SYDNEY, Australia -- World No.3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the Uniged Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the favored Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
Raducanu hoping a fearless approach will lead her back to the winner's circle
For most tennis players, preseason is a rather routine affair involving reps in the gym, daily double sessions on court, and anything else that can get them prepared for 2023. For Emma Raducanu, it also included a visit to Windsor Castle to receive an MBE from King Charles. “To get...
Noskova stuns Kasatkina, Kudermetova cruises in Adelaide Round 1
The 2023 season is less than two days old, and Czech teenager Linda Noskova is already making waves. The 18-year-old qualifier made a splash on Monday in Round 1 of the Adelaide International 1 with a 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 upset over No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina. Playing just her fifth WTA...
