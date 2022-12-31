If the first match of the new season is anything to go by, there's no reason to believe Zheng Qinwen won't continue to soar up the Hologic WTA Tour rankings in 2023. The 2022 WTA Newcomer of the Year knocked off No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit in dramatic fashion on Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International 1, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(7), a 2-hour, 28-minute thriller in which she saved a match point in the final set.

