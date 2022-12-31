ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITFMZ_0jzIeSvp00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a franchise-record and career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the second quarter, giving the Pelicans a 56-40 lead. McCollum finished the half 7 of 11 from long range and 11 of 16 for the game.

McCollum surpassed Peja Stojakovic’s franchise record of 10 3s in a game, set against the Lakers in 2007.

“It’s just a credit to working hard and believing in yourself and really, really taking the game seriously,” McCollum said. “Peja is obviously a legend who shot the ball extremely well. These types of nights come with preparation.”

The Pelicans were 10 of 17 from distance in taking a 67-60 halftime lead and finished the game 15 of 31 behind the arc.

Williamson, who scored 43 on Wednesday, had 12 in the fourth quarter as New Orleans pushed a 99-91 lead to 119-107 with 5:03 left.

“I love to see it,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “What makes Z special is that physically he can take all the bumps and all the hits and he keeps coming at you. I wouldn’t want to guard him.”

McCollum’s 11th 3-pointer with 2:26 left gave New Orleans a 124-110 lead and broke Stojakovic’s franchise mark.

“When he plays with that type of force and that pace — his slow-to-fast was just really good, and he just got it going,” Green said. “The basket got bigger as the game progressed. That’s how he has to play. He may not have 40 every game, but he’ll have a major impact.

Joel Embiid finished with 37 points on 14-for-22 shooting. He scored 15 of Philadelphia’s first 24 points and had 20 first-half points on 8-of-9 shooting.

James Harden added 20 points.

76ers coach Doc Rivers said his team surrendering 30 points off 19 turnovers was key to the loss, but he acknowledged McCollum’s marksmanship.

“McCollum was great tonight,” Rivers said. “He got a lot of those in transition. (But) I really thought that with the turnovers, we never could get a rhythm. It would be great if it was just one stretch, but it just never stopped.”

The Pelicans forced 13 turnovers in the first half and turned those into 25 points.

TIP-INS

76ers: G Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers’ second-leading scorer (22.9), returned after missing 18 games with a left foot fracture, scoring nine points in 19 minutes. “I always think ball-handling is the toughest part of coming back,” Rivers said. “You just can’t practice the speed that you play with. We just want him to be aggressive and just not overthink the game.” … Philadelphia has lost two straight after winning eight consecutive games. … The Sixers entered the game second in the NBA in scoring defense (108.0).

Pelicans: F Brandon Ingram (averaging 20.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 15 games) missed his 16th consecutive game with a left toe injury. He said Thursday his recovery has been up and down. “Whenever I feel 100%, I’ll give it a go,” Ingram said. “But it’s hard to say right now.” … F Larry Nance sat out with neck spasms. … The Pelicans have gone 12-4 in the last month, sandwiching a four-game losing streak with separate winning streaks of seven and five games. … New Orleans has lost just twice at home in the last 48 days.

76ers: Close a four-game road trip on Saturday at Oklahoma City.

Pelicans: At Memphis on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — De’Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night. Utah’s Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the final buzzer that was initially ruled good, but reversed upon replay. Time and again, Sacramento worked Fox into situations where he could use his quickness to get to the basket or hit mid-range jumpers against sagging defenders. “If there was a matchup that I felt like we can exploit, go to that. I mean, that’s when it gets to in the fourth quarter in a lot of NBA games. It’s real basic,” Fox said, explaining that he often changed the called plays to something he thought worked better.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (21-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (24-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its three-game slide with a win over Denver. The Nuggets are 18-9 against conference opponents. Denver averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 10- when...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted

Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell’s desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn’t have counted, the NBA said Tuesday. The reason: Mitchell stepped “over the plane of the free throw line before the ball touches the basket ring,” the league said in its publicly released report that assesses calls made by officials in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime of games that were within three points or less.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

ESPN carefully navigated coverage of Hamlin collapse

Guiding viewers through the coverage after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t something covered in a how-to. ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt said he knew, though, what he had to do while on the air amid a traumatic situation — be calm, reasonable, and share what’s known with the audience. “We tried our best to be human in the moment,” Van Pelt said Tuesday. “We would have tried to do a great job with a great game, and it would have been a hell of a lot of fun, and then this wasn’t. That was the gravity of it. And the seriousness of it was unusual.” ESPN initially showed a couple of replays of Hamlin collapsing to the turf before going to a commercial. It wasn’t shown again on the network throughout its coverage. Joe Buck was the first to alert viewers that medical personnel was administering CPR.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy