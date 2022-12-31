(St. Cloud MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says they've had emergency calls come to their office from people's Apple watches, saying the watch owner had been in an accident. The sheriff's department says many watches have an automatic setting that will call 9-11 if there is a sudden impact or jolt on the watch. Officials say over the past few weeks they've had a slight increase in these calls with no contact, and the only the sound they hear is possible snowmobiles in the background. They believe the not-so-smooth ride and turns of sledding may be activating a few watches without their owner's knowledge. Other 911 centers report similar contacts. They say they would appreciate it if you change settings or somehow prevent your device from making this call while sledding to save them from "an odd game of find the needle in the haystack."

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO