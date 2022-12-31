Read full article on original website
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
Lynn Ascheman
Lynn Ascheman, 63, of Blomkest, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home in Blomkest after a nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer. His memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at Svea Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at Lake Lillian Community Cemetery at a later date.
Paul Radunz
Paul Arthur Radunz, age 68, of Sacred Heart, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. The Rev. Michelle Kleene will officiate. Visitation for Paul will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.
Barbara Louise Paetznick
Barbara Louise Paetznick, age 87 of Northfield and formerly of Willmar, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 27 at Reflections in Northfield under hospice care. A celebration of life service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, at the First Covenant Church in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Old Capital Tavern in Sauk Rapids Has Closed
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A restaurant in downtown Sauk Rapids has closed its doors. Old Capital Tavern CEO Aaron Salzer says the partnership group made the decision that Sunday night was the last night they were open for business. He says the COVID shutdown followed by food costs, labor...
Montevideo man injured in Mcleod County rollover
A Montevideo man was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled over. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 1, Nathan David Olson, age 47, was traveling southbound on Highway 22. At about 11:48 a.m., near the intersection with 155th St., Olson’s Kia Sorento left the road and rolled.
Willmar officials seek better participation in City-Wide Snow Emergencies
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says people who disregard city-wide snow emergencies can expect tickets and possible tows. During the storm that hit the area December 21st through the 24th, the city issued a city-wide snow emergency, and many people either didn't get the word or chose to ignore it. Felt says he's spoken briefly with Public Works Director Gary Manzer who was disappointed how many vehicles remained on the streets despite the city wide alert...
Fish house hit by train near Atwater Saturday
(Atwater MN-) A train struck and destroyed a fish house being pulled by a pickup near Atwater Saturday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, 21-year-old Jacob Boonstra of Atwater was pulling the fish house behind his pickup on a private driveway in the 16000 Block of East Highway 12. The driveway crossed two sets of tracks. There was a train parked on one set of tracks, and as Boonstra crossed, the trailer and fish house were hit by a moving train on the other set of tracks. Boonstra wasn't hurt and neither was anyone on the train, but the fish house was destroyed.
Litchfield Superintendent of Schools Update
Students and staff have had a few days off from school this past week for the holidays. Litchfield Superintendent of Schools Beckie Simenson says last week was kind of bizarre leading up to the break with an early out, a late start, and a cancelled day of school because of the blizzard.
Update Regarding The Missing Foley Woman, She Was Found And Safe
Just a positive update about the missing 35-year-old woman from Foley. After being reported missing on the 29th of December, just a day later it was reported by Tri-County Crime Stoppers that she was found and safe. Nothing else was noted in the updated post on the Tri-County Crime Stoppers...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Authorities Asking for Help Finding Stolen Fish House
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking you to be on the lookout for a stolen fish house. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr. model was taken from a business in Lynden Township, near Clearwater on December 22nd. Video from the...
Stearns County Sheriff's Office says sledding can trigger Apple Watch emergency alerts
(St. Cloud MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says they've had emergency calls come to their office from people's Apple watches, saying the watch owner had been in an accident. The sheriff's department says many watches have an automatic setting that will call 9-11 if there is a sudden impact or jolt on the watch. Officials say over the past few weeks they've had a slight increase in these calls with no contact, and the only the sound they hear is possible snowmobiles in the background. They believe the not-so-smooth ride and turns of sledding may be activating a few watches without their owner's knowledge. Other 911 centers report similar contacts. They say they would appreciate it if you change settings or somehow prevent your device from making this call while sledding to save them from "an odd game of find the needle in the haystack."
