First responders encourage flooded road safety
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Several Roads in Butte County are closed due to flooding, and there could be more with this week's weather. First Responders are encouraging drivers to be safe on the road this week, for the increase in the rain can leave more roads flooded. Captain Daniel Hart of...
Rental pickup truck catches on fire on Highway 99
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Northbound Highway 99 south of Chico was down to one lane after a pickup truck caught on fire Monday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of Highway 99 and Neal Road. It broke out just after 12:15 p.m. The truck was fully...
Butte County Public Works expands Honcut Highway closure
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Public works has expanded the road closure on Lower Honcut Highway, according to the Butte County Public Works closures map. Lower Honcut Highway is now closed from Highway 70 to La Porte Road due to flooding. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
Flooding closes roads across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslide and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
Road closures and preparation for rain and flooding in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Roads closed and property owners prepared for the heavy rain and flooding that hit Butte County. In Oroville, Central House Road was closed Friday between Highway 70 and Lone Tree Road. The public information officer for Oroville CHP, Officer Haskins, said drivers who don't follow street signs can get a ticket.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet first week of 2023!
Bundle up, grab your umbrella and get your tire chains handy for mountain travel before you head out the door Monday. The break from the wet weather that started Saturday afternoon is coming to an end by mid day Monday as another wet system will track inland from the Pacific. This storm system isn't packing the same punch of moisture, but is projected to bring lower snow levels to our mountain areas today. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains from 8am through 10am Monday, and the Sierra will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10am Monday through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels are projected to range down into the 1500' to 2500' range in Trinity, Shasta & Siskiyou Counties. Snow levels will mostly be down to around 3500' in the foothills and Sierra today. Up to around 8 inches of snow will be possible from this system as it tracks across our region today through early Tuesday. Rain and snow will arrive in the Northern Mountains by mid morning, but the remainder of our region will likely stay dry until early to mid afternoon. Thin clouds have been increasing overnight, but they arrived a bit too late to trap in the heat from yesterday afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to low 40's in the valley, 30's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones to start your Monday. Winds are modest and out of the northeast to start the day, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to around 20mph will be possible in the afternoon hours. The heaviest rain and snow of the day is projected to fall from mid afternoon through late this evening. Showers will become less widespread and will become more scattered overnight into early Tuesday.
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
Families in Gridley shocked at officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey says one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gridley. It happened off of Magnolia St. between Kentucky St. and Ohio St. Ramsey tells Action News Now it happened down an alleyway surrounded by homes. “At first, I was thinking...
Person found dead near Chico’s Butte County Library parking lot
CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead in the parking lot area of the Butte County Library in Chico Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the library on Sherman Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after a security officer found the person and requested medical attention.
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
Elected Butte County officials sworn into office Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Newly elected and re-elected Butte County officials took the oath of office on Monday. This includes new Clerk-Recorder Keaton Denlay, replacing Candace Grubbs after her 36 years of service. The new Butte County Assessor Alyssa Douglas and newly-elected District 2 Supervisor Peter Durfee took the oath...
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
Butte County's first baby of 2023 born to Philadelphia couple
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — One couple traveling all the way from Philadelphia has given birth to Butte County's very first baby. Serena Evelyn Lopez was born in the Enloe Medical Center at 9:22 AM on January 1st, making her the first baby born in Butte County in 2023. Her...
Police investigating 3 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Day in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - 6:30 P.M. UPDATED - Red Bluff Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired early on New Year's Day. Police say they believe two reports may be connected. An officer told Action News Now that a drive by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sgt....
Driver killed in Wednesday’s Highway 44 crash identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified an 81-year-old man who died in a crash on Highway 44 at the Silver Bridge Road intersection on Wednesday. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Virgil Smith of Troy, Montana died in the two-vehicle crash. The crash happened Wednesday around 2:10 p.m....
Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
Here are your 2022 CA Circuit Finals highlights
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A SOLD OUT performance capped the final night of the PRCA California Circuit Finals RAM Rodeo in Red Bluff Saturday, December 31, 2022. It was the Red Bluff Round-Up's third year as the host rodeo for the finals, a big success. More than 2,000 tickets were...
Gyms and health shops are busy following New Year's resolutions
CHICO, Calif. - New year, same old resolution according to surveys put out by Statista. For the third year in a row, exercise, diet and losing weight were the top resolutions for Americans. Action News Now went to local fitness centers and health shops to see how this popular resolution...
