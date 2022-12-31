ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Balanced scoring, aggressive defense lifts Cental Missouri over UNK

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Ten Central Missouri players got into the scoring column as the Mules defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 62-48, Monday night in Warrensburg, Mo. Central Missouri used an aggressive defense to win its third straight over the Lopers. "Traditionally, they've always gotten out, denied and...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK men can't rebound from Lincoln's fast start

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Lincoln Blue Tigers used a 17-2 first-half run and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds to hold off the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 78-65, Saturday in Jefferson City, Mo. The Blue Tigers, with basically a new team this season, improve to 7-2 (3-2) and even...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Loper women roll to win over Blue Tigers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 26th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team had four players score in double figures and flashed its usual strong defense to roll past Lincoln University, 72-37, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. This was the Lopers (13-2, 6-1) first game in 15...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Recruiting notes: Nebraska joins race for transfer WR; aiming high with 2024 offers

Nebraska isn’t done adding to its 2023 recruiting class just yet. While the Huskers have already taken five wide receivers from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, a pair of transfer targets are still in play for Nebraska. North Carolina A&T transfer Sterling Berkhalter picked up a Nebraska offer earlier in the week, followed by an offer to Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Skala: A happy 2023, in verse

The year has sped by. It’s finished. It’s through. Tomorrow we’ll welcome a year that’s brand new. I hope it will bring good things all around. For people in Kearney and nearby small towns. For Dart, as in Stan, Senior College success. And Maxon, that’s Lou,...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected later at night. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Crowne Plaza Hotel, Younes Conference Center North top business story of 2022

KEARNEY – Delayed by the floods of 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic, the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Younes Conference Center North finally opened in fall 2022 with a Sept. 14 ribbon cutting attended by hundreds of community members and many members of the Paul Younes family, who help to operate and manage Younes’ 15 Nebraska hotels.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department

KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke. Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

January murder top crime, public safety story of 2022

KEARNEY — A Lexington man was murdered in January in Kearney, making it the top crime and public safety story of 2022. At about 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 16, Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022

My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue. During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Ex-speakers Hadley, Adams warn about weakening Unicameral

LINCOLN — Two former Speakers of the Nebraska Legislature — Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York — are sounding the alarm that the nonpartisan tradition of the nation’s only one-house Legislature is being threatened. According to news reports, when the Legislature convenes next week, there will be an effort to end secret ballot voting for leadership positions.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy