Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Balanced scoring, aggressive defense lifts Cental Missouri over UNK
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Ten Central Missouri players got into the scoring column as the Mules defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 62-48, Monday night in Warrensburg, Mo. Central Missouri used an aggressive defense to win its third straight over the Lopers. "Traditionally, they've always gotten out, denied and...
UNK men can't rebound from Lincoln's fast start
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Lincoln Blue Tigers used a 17-2 first-half run and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds to hold off the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 78-65, Saturday in Jefferson City, Mo. The Blue Tigers, with basically a new team this season, improve to 7-2 (3-2) and even...
Loper women roll to win over Blue Tigers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 26th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team had four players score in double figures and flashed its usual strong defense to roll past Lincoln University, 72-37, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. This was the Lopers (13-2, 6-1) first game in 15...
Shatel: Nebraska and its 'lunch-bucket defense' look for another signature Big Ten win
Ep. 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?. The bus taking the Nebraska men’s basketball team to the airport was loaded and ready to go at 11 a.m. on Monday. How fitting that there was a Blackshirts logo on the side of the...
Nebraska takes No. 4 Indiana to overtime in tight, foul-heavy loss
BLOOMINGTON, Ind – Nebraska had the recipe to upset No. 4 Indiana on New Year’s Day. In losing 74-62 in overtime, the Huskers ultimately lacked one ingredient. The favor of Big Ten officials. NU was whistled for 21 fouls that produced 30 IU free throws. The Hoosiers got...
McKewon: After Frost era finally flopped in 2022, 'Rhulebuild' will take time, patience
LINCOLN – A glint in his eye and a grin on his face, Garrett Nelson struck you as the kind of guy who’d play college football as long as he could. He sued the Big Ten in 2020, after all, to play that season. The Nebraska edge rusher...
Recruiting notes: Nebraska joins race for transfer WR; aiming high with 2024 offers
Nebraska isn’t done adding to its 2023 recruiting class just yet. While the Huskers have already taken five wide receivers from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, a pair of transfer targets are still in play for Nebraska. North Carolina A&T transfer Sterling Berkhalter picked up a Nebraska offer earlier in the week, followed by an offer to Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Skala: A happy 2023, in verse
The year has sped by. It’s finished. It’s through. Tomorrow we’ll welcome a year that’s brand new. I hope it will bring good things all around. For people in Kearney and nearby small towns. For Dart, as in Stan, Senior College success. And Maxon, that’s Lou,...
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected later at night. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Crowne Plaza Hotel, Younes Conference Center North top business story of 2022
KEARNEY – Delayed by the floods of 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic, the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Younes Conference Center North finally opened in fall 2022 with a Sept. 14 ribbon cutting attended by hundreds of community members and many members of the Paul Younes family, who help to operate and manage Younes’ 15 Nebraska hotels.
Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department
KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke. Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.
January murder top crime, public safety story of 2022
KEARNEY — A Lexington man was murdered in January in Kearney, making it the top crime and public safety story of 2022. At about 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 16, Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue. During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mary Jane Skala shares her memorable stories from 2022
Choosing my favorite stories from 2022 is like selecting my favorite piece in a box of chocolate. I’ve been a journalist for 52 years, but I still get wide-eyed at the joy, toughness and resilience of people I interview. Here are five of the most memorable of 2022. (5)...
Ex-speakers Hadley, Adams warn about weakening Unicameral
LINCOLN — Two former Speakers of the Nebraska Legislature — Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York — are sounding the alarm that the nonpartisan tradition of the nation’s only one-house Legislature is being threatened. According to news reports, when the Legislature convenes next week, there will be an effort to end secret ballot voting for leadership positions.
