North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with snow. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Winter storm system forecast to drop between 8 inches to a foot in North Platte area
The first winter storm of the new year hit the local area on Monday with the brunt of the projected snowfall, which could amount to a foot, coming in the overnight hours into Tuesday. Light snow in the morning Monday turned into freezing rain in the early afternoon before it...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in North Platte, NE
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Great Plains Health announces North Platte girl as first baby of New Year
A 6 pound, 4 ounce girl became the first baby born at Great Plains Health in 2023. Galena Jalen Scott arrived at 9:26 a.m. on New Year's Day and is the...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 1
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (5) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
