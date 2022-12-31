Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Woman in critical condition after fight at Sparks bus stop, police seek witnesses
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed a fight at a local bus stop to come forward. At about 4 p.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard on the report of a fight.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO TV Reno
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying person of interest in fraud case
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that occurred in Dayton. The sheriff's office says the person of interest attempted to cash a stolen check with a possibly stolen identification at a Greater Nevada Credit Union on December 19, 2022.
2news.com
Sparks Police Arrest Man in Gas Station Armed Robbery Case
Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after an armed robbery at a gas station early Friday morning. The incident happened after 4:15 a.m. at the Golden Gate gas station near Greg Street and Rock Blvd. When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect towards the back of...
2news.com
2news.com
Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery
He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
Gephardt Daily
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence
Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
toofab.com
2news.com
Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City
One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Asks for Help Identifying Debit Fraud Suspect
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in location the suspect of debit card fraud. On December 16, 2022, the suspect went into CVS Pharmacy in Carson City and used debit cards imprinted with multiple victims' debit card information, according to police. They tell us the...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Blady to get donation of body armor
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Blady will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Blady’s vest is sponsored by The Peery Family of Cumming, GA and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of...
2news.com
Crash on US-50 near Silver Springs kills one, driver arrested for suspected DUI, police say
An investigation is underway after a crash on US-50 in Lyon County left one person dead and severely injured two others Christmas night. The crash happened in the area of US-50 near Silver Springs just before 8 p.m. on December 25, 2022. Nevada State Police say two vehicles were involved.
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard. The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said. It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100...
2news.com
Two adults, two children displaced after house fire in Lemmon Valley
Two adults and two children are displaced after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a home fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. The fire was reported on the 8900 block of Limnol St in Lemmon Valley around 8:15 p.m. Officials tell us the fire was limited to one...
2news.com
Sparks Fire crews knock down fire involving car and home
Fire crews with the Sparks Fire Department knocked down a fire involving a car and home early Saturday morning. On December 31, 2022 around 4:00 a.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby home at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas Area Rural Transportation suspends services
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas Area Rural Transportation will be suspending all service due to the weather and road conditions. They say that should conditions allow; they will resume service on Wednesday. If you would like more information, the county asks that you call 775-782-5500.
