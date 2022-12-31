ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

2news.com

Sparks Police Arrest Man in Gas Station Armed Robbery Case

Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after an armed robbery at a gas station early Friday morning. The incident happened after 4:15 a.m. at the Golden Gate gas station near Greg Street and Rock Blvd. When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect towards the back of...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

2news.com

Gephardt Daily

Robert J Hansen

El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence

Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
toofab.com

2news.com

Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City

One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard. The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said. It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Two adults, two children displaced after house fire in Lemmon Valley

Two adults and two children are displaced after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a home fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. The fire was reported on the 8900 block of Limnol St in Lemmon Valley around 8:15 p.m. Officials tell us the fire was limited to one...
RENO, NV
2news.com

KOLO TV Reno

Douglas Area Rural Transportation suspends services

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas Area Rural Transportation will be suspending all service due to the weather and road conditions. They say that should conditions allow; they will resume service on Wednesday. If you would like more information, the county asks that you call 775-782-5500.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

