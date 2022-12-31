ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 30, 2022

Despite extreme cold temperatures earlier this week, some anglers continued to head out and catch fish. Much milder temperatures have arrived and anglers are excited to fish outside of shelters once again!. Please remember that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly from one lake to...
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South

A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
