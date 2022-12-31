Read full article on original website
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
froggyweb.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle $1 million tickets sold in Oak Park Heights and St. Louis Park
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up New Year’s Day to discover that their tickets are worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses. The million dollar tickets were sold at Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds-Byerlys in St. Louis Park.
fox9.com
MN Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sells two $1 million tickets
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis...
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear
It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
School closures, e-learning days announced ahead of snow in Minnesota
A number of school districts are closing or holding e-learning days on Tuesday as a major snowstorm hits the state. For many districts, Tuesday is the first day back following the holiday break, but a system that could dump more than a foot of snow over parts of western Minnesota is putting plans in jeopardy.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
froggyweb.com
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 30, 2022
Despite extreme cold temperatures earlier this week, some anglers continued to head out and catch fish. Much milder temperatures have arrived and anglers are excited to fish outside of shelters once again!. Please remember that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly from one lake to...
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
boreal.org
Two $1M lottery tickets sold in Minnesota, 5 tickets win $100k
Ticketholders for a dozen lottery tickets sold in Minnesota won big to start the new year. According to Minnesota Lottery, two ticketholders won one million dollars and five other tickets won $100,000. An additional five tickets won $25,000.
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
Businesses and law enforcement get ready for NYE events across the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Many people are counting down to the new year on Saturday night. People have plenty of ways to celebrate across the Twin Cities and both businesses and law enforcement are putting a focus on safety. Before the ball drops to welcome 2023, Deputy Sheriff Matthew Petrone with...
mprnews.org
Areas of fog & freezing fog Saturday night/Sunday AM; Winter storm watch begins Monday
Portions of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will have light snow Saturday evening. A stray flurry is possible elsewhere in Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Areas of fog will develop Saturday evening and linger overnight and into the morning of New Year’s Day. The fog will be dense in some locations...
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2023
New Year's Day, which is a federal holiday, falls on Sunday this year, so many businesses and government agencies will observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Here's a look at what's open and what's closed for the holiday. Local, state and federal offices. Most city, county, state and federal...
