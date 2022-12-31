ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
TheDailyBeast

How a Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Made Millions Off the Most Vulnerable

A con man who ran what the FBI called “the largest Ponzi scheme ever prosecuted in western New York”, and then tried to sell the federal government nonexistent COVID-19 masks during the pandemic, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.“I think you are a con man, the biggest con man I have ever had to deal with in this court,” U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. told Christopher Parris, 42, at his sentencing on December 19.Parris was convicted of defrauding over 1,000 victims who invested over $100 million as part of the scheme which involved a string of fake...
LOUISIANA STATE
coingeek.com

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and FTX co-founder plead guilty to fraud charges

The ex-girlfriend of disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried and a co-founder of FTX pleaded guilty to fraud charges in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange and are both cooperating with federal prosecutors, officials announced Wednesday night. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund company Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, a co-founder of FTX, pleaded guilty to the criminal offenses before Bankman-Fried landed in New York to face his own charges, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. The charges filed against the pair were “in connection with their roles in the frauds that contributed to FTX’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

