Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
'Dirtbag' Sam Bankman-Fried is 'worse than Madoff' but likely won't stand trial, Pirro says
Samuel Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency investor and founder of the FTX platform, landed at Westchester County Airport late Wednesday night.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
Sam Bankman-Fried should cut a plea deal because an acquittal at trial is 'virtually impossible,' former Watergate prosecutor says
"I would advise him to cut his losses, take a plea, and make the best possible deal," a former Watergate prosecutor said.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Ghislaine Maxwell's estranged husband is selling his $7 million oceanfront property — and the proceeds will go to Maxwell's massive unpaid legal fees
Maxwell, a Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker, is accused of owing her former legal team nearly $1 million.
Binance's CEO tried to warn Sam Bankman-Fried: 'The more damage you do now, the more jail time.'
"Stop now, don't cause more damage," Zhao said in a group chat as he feared the FTX founder's moves would crack crypto, the New York Times reported.
Sam Bankman-Fried had to be 'awakened' by a court official after closing his eyes during his extradition hearing, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried was in court in the Bahamas on Monday, where he was expected to agree to extradition to the US over eight criminal charges.
Judge allows FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250M bond to parents' Palo Alto home
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is awaiting trial on fraud charges, can can post $250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California, a judge said Thursday.
Bernie Madoff's lawyer says Sam Bankman-Fried should 'shut up'
Attorney Ira Lee Sorkin, who represented Bernie Madoff, advises Sam Bankman-Fried to "shut up" and "don't talk" following the fallen FTX founder's $250 million bail posting.
NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods
Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
How a Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Made Millions Off the Most Vulnerable
A con man who ran what the FBI called “the largest Ponzi scheme ever prosecuted in western New York”, and then tried to sell the federal government nonexistent COVID-19 masks during the pandemic, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.“I think you are a con man, the biggest con man I have ever had to deal with in this court,” U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. told Christopher Parris, 42, at his sentencing on December 19.Parris was convicted of defrauding over 1,000 victims who invested over $100 million as part of the scheme which involved a string of fake...
wealthinsidermag.com
FTX Co-Founder Faces ‘No-Nonsense’ Judge Next Week, Report Says SBF ‘Expected to Enter a Plea’ in Fraud Case
According to court documents, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is set to be arraigned by the federal court in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on Jan. 3, 2023. The disgraced FTX co-founder plans to enter a plea in his fraud case in front of U.S. judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, according to a report published by Reuters.
coingeek.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
Sam Bankman-Fried may have trouble getting a plea bargain as 'the buck presumably stopped with him,' former federal prosecutor says
A plea bargain may be out of reach for Sam Bankman-Fried, according to a former federal prosecutor. Ian McGinley told CoinDesk that leniency is typically given for testimony against someone else, but it's unclear if SBF can point the finger at others. "The issue here that he faces is he...
US prosecutors are probing the possible theft of $370 million in crypto just hours after FTX's bankruptcy
US prosecutors are looking into an apparent hack that resulted in the theft of $370 million from crypto exchange FTX. The cybercrime occurred hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The probe is separate from the fraud allegations against co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried. US prosecutors are investigating a cybercrime...
Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and FTX co-founder plead guilty to fraud charges
The ex-girlfriend of disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried and a co-founder of FTX pleaded guilty to fraud charges in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange and are both cooperating with federal prosecutors, officials announced Wednesday night. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund company Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, a co-founder of FTX, pleaded guilty to the criminal offenses before Bankman-Fried landed in New York to face his own charges, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. The charges filed against the pair were “in connection with their roles in the frauds that contributed to FTX’s...
3 brothers charged for defrauding government out of millions with fake farms
Three brothers are facing federal charges for allegedly swindling the government out of millions of dollars in pandemic relief money.
