Barbara Walters, America's first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died aged 93.The trailblazing journalist died on Friday at her home in New York, her longtime ABC home network confirmed.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television's most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings in an industry once dominated by men.She interviewed some of the biggest names in the world, including Fidel Castro, Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein and every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.

