Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters dead at 93, ABC News reports
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters’ death was announced by ABC on...
Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
ETOnline.com
Monica Lewinsky Reflects on Barbara Walters' Death After Their Record-Breaking Interview
More than two decades after her record-breaking interview with Barbara Walters on 20/20, Monica Lewinsky is reacting to the tragic news of the veteran broadcaster's death. Lewinsky, 49, took to social media on Friday night and posted a. remembering the iconic journalist, who died Friday at her home in New...
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Inside Pulse
Barbara Walters, 12-Time Emmy Award Winning Trailblazing News Broadcaster & TV Legend, Passes Away At 93! RIP
Barbara Walters, 12-Time Emmy Award Winning Trailblazing News Broadcaster and TV Legend, Passes Away At 93! RIP. The pioneering TV news broadcaster was the first female anchor in evening news. Barbara Walters, the trailblazing television news broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent who shattered the glass ceiling and...
Barbara Walters death: Pioneering journalist who created The View dies aged 93
Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died at age 93, her longtime ABC home network said.She died on Friday at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co, said on Twitter. No more details have been shared yet.“She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” Mr Iger said in a statement.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings...
KHQ Right Now
Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93
Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
Donald Trump Jr. Gets Holy Hell Over Bible Fundraiser Video
Donald Trump's eldest son was ripped by outgoing GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger and others over the clip.
Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US broadcaster dies aged 93
Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died aged 93.The trailblazing journalist died on Friday at her home in New York, her longtime ABC home network confirmed.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings in an industry once dominated by men.She interviewed some of the biggest names in the world, including Fidel Castro, Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein and every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist says'Has he been charged?': Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Tate in resurfaced clipBella Thorne was ‘accused of flirting’ with casting director at 10-years-old
Comments / 0