Read full article on original website
Tim Merchant
2d ago
Any able bodied person who panhandle should be arrested. So many businesses can't find help and these people are getting money for nothing. Worse still are the ones who give them money.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX21News.com
Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Learn about two organizations working to promote awareness on human trafficking. Learn about two organizations working to promote awareness on human trafficking. El Paso County’s first queer representative to be …. El Paso County's first queer representative to be sworn in next week. House fire ignites the Southern Colorado...
CSPD and CSFD respond to an intentional vehicle fire
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) have arrested an alleged suspect after responding to a vehicle fire north of downtown Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, officers and firefighters were called to the 1800 block of North Cascade Avenue near West Fontanero Street about a vehicle […]
FOX21News.com
Trapped driver rescued in Manitou Springs
Avalanche kills man near Breckenridge Ski Resort …. Avalanche kills man near Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary. Victim called EPSO day before Lorson Ranch double …. Victim called EPSO day before Lorson Ranch double murder suicide. Pueblo police warn of panhandling scam. Pueblo police warn of panhandling scam. Idaho murders: Full...
Colorado Springs felon charged with firearm possession
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A federal grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old Colorado Springs man for firearm and ammunition possession by a convicted felon. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Leon Askew was in possession of a gun and ammunition in January 2022, and knew he had a previous felony […]
FOX21News.com
Structure fire on Cimarron Street
Avalanche kills man near Breckenridge Ski Resort …. Avalanche kills man near Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary. Victim called EPSO day before Lorson Ranch double …. Victim called EPSO day before Lorson Ranch double murder suicide. Pueblo police warn of panhandling scam. Pueblo police warn of panhandling scam. Idaho murders: Full...
KKTV
1 woman shot and several detained in Colorado Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call around 11 PM on Sunday night following a shooting near the 3900 block of E. Bijou St. Police say a woman driver slid off the road earlier in the night. A passerby was helping her when...
CSP requesting public assistance in fatal hit and run
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal crash. According to CSP, at around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, CSP was informed of a body near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Metropolitan Street near Mesa Ridge […]
CSPD investigates shooting that injured a woman
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a shooting in the late night of Sunday, Jan. 1 injured a woman and led to several arrests. According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 11:00 p.m. officers were called to the 3900 block of East Bijou Street near North Academy Boulevard and […]
FOX21News.com
Man arrested after shooting his wife in the leg
Avalanche kills man near Breckenridge Ski Resort …. Avalanche kills man near Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary. Victim called EPSO day before Lorson Ranch double …. Victim called EPSO day before Lorson Ranch double murder suicide. Pueblo police warn of panhandling scam. Pueblo police warn of panhandling scam. Idaho murders: Full...
19-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run in El Paso County
Investigators want help from the public to learn about an unknown deadly hit-and-run suspect in El Paso County. A 19-year-old man from Colorado Springs was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in the Security-Widefield area of the county on New Year's Eve, and his body was found the next morning on New Year's Day. Investigators are searching for the suspect driver and the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-17 black Ford Expedition.According to the Colorado State Patrol press release, it's believed the victim was hit between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and sunrise on Jan. 1 near...
Deputies say missing & endangered woman case is resolved
UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/01/2023 4:22 p.m. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, “the situation has been resolved,” as of 3:45 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Help deputies locate missing & endangered woman SUNDAY 1/01/2023 3:33 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in help […]
southarkansassun.com
Man Killed Roommate With Arrow, Broke Into Colorado Prison To Surrender
Carlos Trejo allegedly shot and killed his roommate with an arrow, then broke into a prison in Colorado to surrender. Authorities believed Trejo was hallucinating during his encounter with the victim, says True Crime Daily. On December 18 at around 1:23 a.m., a lieutenant from Colorado Springs Police Department discovered...
Man arrested for answering wife's horn honks with gunfire
A 55-year-old Pueblo man was jailed for shooting his wife in the leg Friday night. The couple drove to a property southeast of Pueblo, just outside the city limits, to discuss the purchase of a vehicle with another person, according to a press release from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. Eric Bramschreiber entered a residence on the property and did not emerge from it for 30 minutes, at which point his wife began honking their truck's horn in order to get him to come out. A witness later told deputies that Bramschreiber exited the trailer and fired three shots at the truck. A woman...
6 trapped passengers rescued after crash on US HWY 24
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) rescued six passengers trapped in a car following a crash on US Highway 24, Sunday afternoon on Jan. 1. Shortly before 5 a.m., MSFD along with the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department and Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Department were called near mile marker 295 on […]
KRDO
Pueblo police warn of scammers collecting money for a child with cancer
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is warning the community of a scam that is currently being perpetrated in the city. According to the PPD, a group has recently been collecting money on the side of the road and at intersections for a child with cancer. An example of one of the scammers can be seen in the picture above. The group also uses signs saying they are collecting for the child's funeral expenses.
FOX21News.com
El Paso County's first queer representative to be sworn in next week
El Paso County's first queer representative to be sworn in next week. El Paso County’s first queer representative to be …. El Paso County's first queer representative to be sworn in next week. Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Learn about two organizations working to promote awareness on human trafficking. House...
mountainjackpot.com
Law Enforcement and Emergency Response News
Big Crime Arrests and Unusual Incidents Return to Teller County. Teller County’s break from big and unusual crime stories and near disasters came to a halt last week, with a spree of arrests and a neighborhood fire that captured major media attention. For an extended period, Teller took a...
KKTV
Police presence at south Colorado Springs movie theater Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence at a Colorado Springs movie theater on the south side of the city Sunday. Police said they received a call to Tinseltown USA on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard just before 11:30 on Sunday morning. Police are still investigating the incident, but they said the call was to respond to a self-inflicted injury.
Cañon City police search for suspects in Walmart theft
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for two suspects in a theft from Walmart that occurred on Christmas Eve. According to CCPD the theft happened on Dec. 24, images show two suspects in a theft from a Walmart in Cañon City. If you have any information about the two […]
KKTV
FRAUD FRIDAY: 3 ways to protect your identity in the new year
A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store. Colorado researchers develop app to save pets after Marshall Fire tragedy. Updated: 22 hours ago. Colorado researchers develop app to save pets after...
Comments / 4