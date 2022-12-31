Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie football fans hopeful 2023 will be better than last year
Aggie fans couldn’t wait to turn the calendar. Inflation drained their pocketbook in 2022, and the team wasn’t worth a plug nickel, though Texas A&M paid its head coach $9 million. The reality is 2023 might not be much better off the field, but things better change on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Florida on Sunday
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to christen the new year with a victory in its Southeastern Conference home opener against Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. “Hopefully our environment will be really good tomorrow on New Year’s Day,” A&M head coach Joni Taylor said....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Florida Preview: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M head women's basketball coach Joni Taylor meets the media prior to the Aggies' SEC home opener against the Florida Gators. (December 31, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Florida uses late surge to pull out 55-48 victory over A&M
Three offensive rebounds and a 3-point shot were the difference in Florida’s 55-48 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. Florida (12-3, 1-1), which trailed for much of the second half, took a 46-44 lead on a driving layup by...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Florida State defensive back Sam McCall transferring to Texas A&M
Former Florida State defensive back Sam McCall is transferring to Texas A&M, he announced Saturday on Twitter. McCall played part of just one season at FSU, finishing with five tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in eight games. He announced in early November that he was transferring but within the hour deleted the post on social media and said he was staying with the Seminoles. He later was taken off the team’s roster after FSU’s 49-17 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 19.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A growing legacy for leadership education
Continuing the legacy of leadership in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, a campaign to fund a multi-million dollar endowment in memory of Dr. Joe Townsend, and honoring Dr. Chris Townsend, has kicked off. For more than 30 years, “Dr. Joe” served as Texas A&M associate vice...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 7
The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date January 2, 2023). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Andrew Roblyer returns with original play 'Uncle Eb'
Area theater-lovers fondly remember the groundbreaking This Is Water Theatre, the first professional theater company in Bryan-College Station. From 2013 to 2018, This Is Water, under the guidance of the incredibly talented Andrew Roblyer, brought new and often daring theater productions to the community, filling a niche no other area theater provides.
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $619,500
Gorgeous home in The Villas, an exclusive Gated section of the beautiful master planned community of Mission Ranch. Situated on a .21 acre lot, this two story home features soaring ceilings throughout. In the great room, tri-fold sliding doors open onto the large patio for you to enjoy seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces. Chef's kitchen amenities include double ovens, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, accent window, gorgeous lighting and island with room for four diners. Formal dining room and breakfast area provide plenty of room for entertaining. High end finishes abound. Primary bedroom enjoys views of your spacious backyard, and the ensuite bath includes vessel tub, frameless shower for two, quartz dual vanity and access through the spacious closet to the laundry area. Additional bedroom and full bath on main floor accommodate your guests. Upstairs you will find a bonus living space on the landing, along with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Custom three car garage--one side has two linear spaces, and the other side has one space. Sellers upgraded insulation to spray foam for more energy efficiency. Check out the community of Mission Ranch featuring parks and green spaces, high speed internet, a private lake, hiking trails and more! HOA dues include high speed internet, front lawn maintenance, and gated access.
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD board discusses legislative priorities
To prepare for the 88th Texas legislative session — taking place from Jan. 10 to May 29, 2023 — the Bryan school district discussed its legislative priorities at a recent meeting. Bryan’s administrative team has been working to develop five overarching categories to bring to the Texas Legislature...
