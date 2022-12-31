Donald Trump is still Mar-a-Lago’s most sought-after DJ it seems. We exclusively reported that the former president deejayed his own Halloween party at his Palm Beach, Fla., club — by playing “The Phantom of the Opera” and 1980s hits via an iPad. Well, now we’re told that DJ Donnie T was back “working his iPad” at the club last week, a spy said, playing songs such as Céline Dion’s “Titanic” hit “My Heart Will Go On.” Trump watchers will note that the former “Celebrity Apprentice” star has been a longtime fan of the French-Canadian chanteuse: It was revealed that photos...

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 40 MINUTES AGO