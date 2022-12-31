Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Here's What Makes The Mercedes-AMG One Such A Special Car
When it comes to luxury cars, few brands have the same level of prestige and performance as Mercedes-AMG. And, its latest model, the AMG One, is no exception. This limited-edition hypercar has been designed from the ground up to be an engineering marvel that offers both a thrilling driving experience and unparalleled levels of sophistication. The AMG One comes with a range of advanced features that offers the driver an unbeatable driving experience. It is a two-seat, limited-edition sports car that combines performance and luxury. Mercedes-AMG has capped the production of the One at 275 copies, all of which are going for a hefty $2.72 million. From its powerful engine to its sleek exterior design, here's what makes the Mercedes AMG-One such a special car.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2022 Lexus RC 350 F-Sport Review: The Blue Collar Family's GT Car
The Lexus RC has been around since 2014 and is modeled as a GT car for families in the "working/middle class." Over the past eight years, the Lexus RC has sold just over 50,000 units in the US. As for the F-Sport trim, 2020 was the first year that it was offered as one out of two options.
Top Speed
Range Rover V-8 vs. Land Rover Defender V-8: A Battle Of Off-Roading Luxury SUVs
Widely known for their off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover V-8 and the Land Rover Defender V-8 were recently pitted in a head-to-head, off-road showdown across the countryside. Although the capable Range Rover is widely known as the luxury end of Land Rover, seeing the two throw down is fun to watch. Mat Watson and the testers at carwow, released an interesting video comparing the off-road royalty to see which reigns supreme off the beaten path.
MotorAuthority
Toyota GR Corolla: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can the epitome of appliance-like cars—the Toyota Corolla—win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award? It’s a question we never thought we’d ask, but here we are. Toyota, the automaker known for playing it safe with reliable but boring vehicles has shoved a rally-car...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance spy shots and video
Mercedes-Benz in early June unveiled a redesigned GLC-Class that will hit showrooms shortly as a 2023 model. The handsome crossover will eventually spawn new GLC 43 and GLC 63 performance options developed by AMG, and prototypes for the GLC 63 have been spotted. The current GLC 63 and spicier GLC...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Plaid: Owner Confesses Love And Hate After 30K Miles
Very few people own the Tesla Model S Plaid compared to its smaller and less expensive siblings, the Model 3 and Model Y. For that reason, there aren't a whole lot of real-world reviews of the car, especially by owners who have driven it for some time and racked up the miles. Who better than esteemed tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) to tell it like it is?
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
insideevs.com
MKBHD Doesn’t Consider Mercedes EQS SUV A Compelling Luxury High-Rider
Mercedes EQS SUV is the brand’s electric flagship model, at least in terms of price, especially when the top tier Maybach variant will be introduced with a price tag predicted to be well north of $150,000. However, not everyone is convinced the tall EQS is as good a vehicle as it could have been, and this includes Marques Brownlee who reviewed the model for his Auto Focus channel.
Top Speed
Prices For New And Used Tesla Models Are Sinking Fast
Early 2022 saw demand for electric vehicles rise sharply, and Tesla, one of the foremost EV producers in the U.S., reaped the benefits. The price of fuel, bolstered by the Russian attack on Ukraine, continued to rise, and many Americans began swapping their fossil fuel-propelled vehicle for a more environmentally-friendly Tesla. This isn't a surprise, since Tesla has long been a leader in the EV landscape and thus has created a niche and dedicated following. Though Tesla's year started out with the automaker riding high, 2022 is ending on a sour note with prices for its new and used models free-falling.
This Is Our Best Look Yet At The Electric BMW i5 Wagon
Right before the end of 2022, we got our first look at the upcoming BMW i5 Touring, the all-electric version of the brand's mid-size luxury station wagon. While these images confirmed the rumors of an electric BMW wagon, they only provided a single angle of the car sitting in the parking lot. Our spy photographers have once again captured the i5 Touring out testing, this time on the move and on a car carrier.
Tesla Is Backtracking On Discounts And Free Supercharging Due To The Weather
Some Tesla customers are being told that they will miss out on the EV manufacturer's recent incentive offers due to poor weather, reports Auto Evolution. Earlier this month, Tesla introduced a discount of $3,750 to Model 3 and Model Y buyers if they ordered and took delivery of their cars before the end of the month. The offer also came with 10,000 free Supercharging miles, and then a week ago, Tesla increased the discount to $7,500. Again, the offer came with the proviso that the buyer would take delivery before the end of the year.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
insideevs.com
New Tesla FSD Beta Update Will Allow Turning Off Steering Wheel Nags
A new update to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta feature is coming this January, as confirmed by CEO Elon Musk in a recent tweet. After several messages from FSD Beta users urging Musk to get rid of the steering wheel prompts while using the driver-assist system, the company’s CEO replied saying that the change is coming in an update scheduled for this month.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Try not to vomit while driving this electric rolly car around
When we find electric vehicles for this weekly column on China’s bottomless pit of a shopping megasite Alibaba, we generally look for something that looks weird, fun or at least remotely useful. This week I’d say we nailed the first two. I’m not quite sure what to call this thing, so I guess I’ll have to go with the name given to it by its creators: the Happy Car.
2023 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7: Which Luxury SUV Has a Better Interior?
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade and BMW X7 are two of the biggest and most impressive large luxury SUVs on the market. The post 2023 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7: Which Luxury SUV Has a Better Interior? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Many 2023 GMC SUVs Are There?
GMC only makes trucks and SUVs so naturally its 2023 SUV lineup has something for everyone. Which is right for you? The post How Many 2023 GMC SUVs Are There? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
