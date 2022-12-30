Read full article on original website
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
Value Investing is the Key Now: 4 High Earnings Yield Picks
2022 was a brutal year for the U.S. stock markets, with all three major indices, including S&P 500, Dow Jones and NASDAQ booking their worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis. The indices snapped a three-year winning streak and recorded the first yearly drop since 2018. The S&P 500, NASDAQ and Dow Jones tumbled about 20%, 33% and 9%, respectively, last year. The Russia-Ukraine war, devastated supply chain systems, an ultra-hawkish Fed, stubborn inflation and recessionary fears upended markets.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Johnson & Johnson, CSX, American International Group and CenterPoint Energy
Chicago, IL – January 3, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, CSX Corp. CSX, American International Group, Inc. AIG and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP.
Will ADM (ADM) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). This company, which is in the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lamb Weston, Sandstorm Gold, Graco and Mosaic
Chicago, IL – January 3, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND, Graco Inc. GGG and The Mosaic Co. MOS.
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
Is PDVYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Bond fund? Putnam Diversified Income Y (PDVYX) is a potential starting point. PDVYX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. PDVYX finds itself in the Putnam...
Down 28% in 2022, Is Apple Stock a Buy for 2023?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has benefited from robust consumer demand and hopes that easing supply chain constraints will boost the tech giant's prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Apple. When our...
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)?
The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) was launched on 09/28/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Software segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due...
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
Is First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 03/10/2014, the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of...
Bear of the Day: Ford Motor Company (F)
Ford Motor Company (F) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. The stock is trading near 2022 lows after handful of earnings misses that has forced analysts to...
Why UnitedHealth (UNH) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry. This largest U.S. health insurer has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency,...
What Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 Defensive Stocks To Watch
In the stock market, there are a variety of different types of stocks. One type to consider is known as defensive stocks. Defensive stocks can provide investors with a way to hedge against volatility in the stock market and reduce risk. But what exactly are defensive stocks and how do they work? Let’s take a closer look.
Taiwan Semi vs. Intel Stock: Which Is the Better Buy Now?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo look into the growth prospects and risks faced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). From technological advances and market demand to competition and regulatory challenges, these two companies face a range of factors that could affect their growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Should Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 06/28/2017, the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over...
Three Nasdaq Tech Stocks To Buy in 2023 (AAPL, META, MSFT)
Technology stocks, specifically software names, were punished in 2022, suffering declines of 29.5% according to Fidelity. For most of 2022, tech investors were at the mercy of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening aimed at battling high inflation, which ended the year at multi-decade highs. Aside from removing liquidity within the market, the Fed raised interest rates seven times, including 75-basis-point hikes on four consecutive occasions.
