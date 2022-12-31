Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
MEO Head Start receives 1,000-plus books from Barnes & Noble drive
More than 1,000 children’s books with favorites from Dr. Seuss, Llama Llama and more were presented to Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschoolers as the beneficiary of the Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive. There were board, paper and picture books in the boxes presented to MEO earlier in...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Department of Health gives Maui food truck Green Placard following cleanup
The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch has issued a green placard to Thai Mee Up Kula 2 food truck and has allowed the food truck to reopen to the public after a followup inspection on Friday. The mobile unit is operated by Maui Mobile Food Court...
mauinow.com
Video: Maui rings in 2023
Video footage from across Central and South Maui shows fireworks being set off to ring in the New Year. *Mahalo to Maui resident, Lucas Zarro for the visuals. Prior to the weekend festivities, the Maui Police Department announced it would be conducting firework enforcement operations in addition to sobriety checkpoints over the New Year’s weekend.
mauinow.com
Maui Health Foundation raises $5.25M toward MMMC’s planned Clinical Decision Unit
Maui Health Foundation has raised $5.25 million for Maui Memorial Medical Center’s planned Clinical Decision Unit. More than 160 community members gathered at the historic Olowalu Plantation House on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, for Maui Health Foundation’s first-ever Holiday Celebration to raise funds for Maui Memorial Medical Center.
mauinow.com
Union: Some at Maui’s hospital get paid less than Chick-fil-A; rally seeks better Maui Health wages
Allen Moreno said he loves his full-time job as ICU nurse aide at Maui’s main hospital — but retail giant Target down the street pays more. “There are many higher paying jobs,” he told Maui Now on Thursday. “Target overnight makes more than I do, and I work at the intensive care unit. Chick-fil-A has very competitive wages.”
mauinow.com
Maui Deputy directors named to Ag, Housing, Transportation, Environmental Management, Public Works and Finance
Mayor-elect Richard Bissen announced the appointments of the following individuals to deputy director posts:. Kauanoe Batangan, Deputy Director of Department of Transportation. Koa Hewahewa, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture. Saumalu Mataafa, Deputy Director of Department of Housing & Human Concerns. Robert Schmidt, Deputy Director, Department of Environmental Management. Wendy Taomoto,...
mauinow.com
Mauians protest Turo taking Kahului Airport public parking; state drafting new restrictions
KAHULUI — Complaints are revving up this holiday season from Maui residents who can’t find spots at Kahului Airport public parking lot due to Turo vehicles. “Yes, parking is a hassle and, yes, I got a $40 ticket” for parking outside of a stall, said Maui pilot Kim Anderson. “Turo renters shouldn’t be able to park cars in the lot.”
mauinow.com
Maui County Council elects Kama as chair; 8 members await court decision on 9th seat
Saying that Maui County Council Member Tasha Kama has a broad base of support from the community and stalling on a decision to find a council leader would hurt the community, the council during its organizational meeting today voted unanimously to elect Kama as council chair. The vote of 8-0...
nomadlawyer.org
Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii
Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Big NW surf with light winds, mostly dry conditions for Monday
Winds will be light for Kauai and Oahu while moderate trade winds continue over Maui County and the island of Hawaii for the next few days. Showers will be limited for the first half of the week. Trade winds will increase, along with the chance of showers as a weak...
mauinow.com
Attorney Collins: Certificate of election for Wailuku seat pending amid complaint
Only eight of the nine council members will be participating in today’s council inauguration, according to news release issued by attorney Lance Collins on Sunday. He said it’s because a certificate of election had not been issued for the Wailuku, Waiheʻe, Waikapū residency area seat. The...
KITV.com
Monday Weather: Light winds, low chance of rain, large waves
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds for Maui County and Hawai'i Island with light winds for O'ahu and Kaua'i. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 77 to 82. Variable winds to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 64 to 69. Variable winds...
Man dead after advancing on officers with weapon
According to Maui police, there is an active police investigation in Kahului.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mother: Son fatally shot by Maui police officer suffered from mental health issues
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The corner of Pu’ukani Street and South Pu’unene Avenue in Kahului seemed back to normal on Friday with lots of traffic buzzing by. But in one home, Leodelfa Antallan is mourning the loss of her son. “I miss my son, he doesn’t deserve to die,”...
mauinow.com
Final field set for 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
The Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-8 with 39 of the PGA TOUR’s best officially committing to the TOUR’s annual stop on Maui. New for 2023 and beyond, the Sentry Tournament of Champions field now includes the top 30 players...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway after Maui police fatally shoot man holding weapon in Kahului
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Maui are investigating after police fatally shot a man who was “wielding a weapon over his head” in Kahului on Thursday night, officials said. Authorities responded to the scene near Puukani Street around 7 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that nearby officers responded...
Roman Wilson has career game in Fiesta Bowl
Saint Louis alumnus and Maui native Roman Wilson had the best game of his college career on Saturday.
