ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

MEO Head Start receives 1,000-plus books from Barnes & Noble drive

More than 1,000 children’s books with favorites from Dr. Seuss, Llama Llama and more were presented to Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschoolers as the beneficiary of the Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive. There were board, paper and picture books in the boxes presented to MEO earlier in...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Video: Maui rings in 2023

Video footage from across Central and South Maui shows fireworks being set off to ring in the New Year. *Mahalo to Maui resident, Lucas Zarro for the visuals. Prior to the weekend festivities, the Maui Police Department announced it would be conducting firework enforcement operations in addition to sobriety checkpoints over the New Year’s weekend.
mauinow.com

Maui Deputy directors named to Ag, Housing, Transportation, Environmental Management, Public Works and Finance

Mayor-elect Richard Bissen announced the appointments of the following individuals to deputy director posts:. Kauanoe Batangan, Deputy Director of Department of Transportation. Koa Hewahewa, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture. Saumalu Mataafa, Deputy Director of Department of Housing & Human Concerns. Robert Schmidt, Deputy Director, Department of Environmental Management. Wendy Taomoto,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Light winds, low chance of rain, large waves

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds for Maui County and Hawai'i Island with light winds for O'ahu and Kaua'i. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 77 to 82. Variable winds to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 64 to 69. Variable winds...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Final field set for 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-8 with 39 of the PGA TOUR’s best officially committing to the TOUR’s annual stop on Maui. New for 2023 and beyond, the Sentry Tournament of Champions field now includes the top 30 players...
LAHAINA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy