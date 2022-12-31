Read full article on original website
Evansville man accused of assaulting a person with a shovel
Evansville Police arrested a man for using a weapon during a fight with another man on New Year's Day. According to EPD, Abel Galindo faces battery charges after using a shovel to assault the victim. The fight took place behind a home on Monroe Avenue after 4PM. According to the...
Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder
The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Tuesday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
Man arrested in Evansville in connection to organized fuel theft ring
Evansville Police say they've made in arrest in connection with an organized fuel theft ring. Police say 31-year-old Lazaro Gonzalez of Louisville was arrested in Evansville on Sunday after being found pumping gas into a truck that had a large fuel compartment hidden under the toolbox. EPD says officers found...
Hancock County authorities looking for stolen truck
Authorities in Hancock County, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen truck. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department says the truck you see here was stolen on Sunday between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. The sheriff's department says the truck is a black...
Investigation underway after stabbing victim shows up at Evansville hospital
An investigation is underway in Evansville after a stabbing sent one man to the hospital. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to St. Vincent Hospital early Sunday morning to take a battery report. According to EPD, the victim had arrived at the hospital with a stab wound. Officers...
Evansville man facing arson charges after house fire on South Bosse Avenue
An Evansville man is behind bars on arson charges after being accused of starting a house fire on South Bosse Avenue. Investigators say 33-year-old William Montrose was arrested on those charges after the Saturday fire, which caused extensive damage to the home on South Bosse Avenue just off of Broadway Avenue on Evansville's west side.
Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to more than 500 calls in 2022
Emergency response officials in Henderson County, Kentucky stayed busy over the last year, according to stats released Monday. A 2022 emergency response recap from the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad (HCCR) said that over the last year, the rescue squad responded to 534 total incidents. Among those emergency response incidents were...
New details released in first murder in Evansville in 2023
New details have been released relating to the first murder of 2023 in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, Brandon Schaefer is accused of shooting a man in the head behind Showplace Cinemas along North Third Avenue. Evansville Police were dispatched to a shots fired run after 1 A.M. on New...
Evansville Police arrest man following first murder of 2023
An Evansville man has been arrested after the first homicide of 2023 took place in Evansville. Evansville Police were dispatched to an area behind Showplace Cinemas at North Park after 1 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Central Dispatch, the caller who identified himself as Brandon Schaefer, said he just shot...
Armed robbery suspect caught on camera in Henderson
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, need your help identifying a suspect in two recent armed robberies. The Henderson Police Department put the request out on Monday, sharing two photos of the suspect from both robberies. According to police, the first robbery happened at the Kelly's Food Mart on Washington Street on...
Evansville police searching for a suspect in a New Year's morning home invasion robbery
Evansville police are investigating a home invasion armed robbery from early New Year's day. According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of Gum Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A homeowner told police someone held him at gunpoint and assaulted him before taking his gun and fleeing...
Hospitals across the Tri-State welcome New Year's babies
Hospitals across the Tri-State were excited to announce the first babies of the New Year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrara Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. Axel weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long. Statewide, officials say Ascension St....
Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023
Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
Evansville warehouse fire enters its third day
ATF and Fire Marshalls joined Evansville Firefighters Monday as they continued to battle the Garvin St. warehouse fire for the third day. Crews continue to try to put out the few remaining hot spots of the fire that started on the afternoon of New Year's Eve. Many of the fire spots will appear to be fully extinguished, only to rekindle later.
Owensboro officials gearing up for last night of 'Christmas at Panther Creek'
If you're still in the holiday mood, Monday could be your last chance to catch a glimpse of a professional light display in western Kentucky. That's because city officials in Owensboro will be hosting their last night of "Christmas at Panther Creek" on Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Feed Evansville continues to fight food insecurity going into the new year
No matter the time or location, people are rushing to grab a spot in line to get their hands on a Feed Evansville food box. "With the holiday's just ending and some of the food programming was closed over the holiday's there's been a need," said Feed Evansville Chair, Lisa Vaughan.
Evansville firefighters continue to battle warehouse fire
In the morning on New Year's Eve, flames dozens of feet tall erupted from a warehouse in the 1400 block of Garvin St. in Evansville. Firefighters responded to reports of a loud explosion followed by the beginning of the fire. By Sunday night, there were no visible flames in the...
Multiple fire crews fight structure fire on North Garvin Street
The Evansville Fire Department has multiple crews on the scene of a large structure fire at a commercial building north of downtown. Dispatch has sent out a 2-alarm call for the fire after 10:30am Saturday for the building on North Garvin Street near East Tennessee Street. Division Chief Mike Larson...
Evansville Bishop comments on passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Reaction continues to come in on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Benedict passed away early Saturday morning in Vatican City after being severely ill over the last few days. Bishop Joseph Siegel of the Dioceses of Evansville commented on the impact the former pope had on the faith.
New game and toy store holding grand opening in Newburgh on Tuesday
A new game and toy store is getting ready to hold a grand opening in Newburgh, Indiana. "The Loot Box" game and toy store will kick off its grand opening event at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The new gaming shop is located at 1118 State Route 662 in Newburgh, at...
