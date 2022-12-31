Read full article on original website
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and TV personality, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and television personality, has passed sadly away at the age of 93
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
CNBC
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93
Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
Barbara Walters Dead at 93, Social Media Mourns the Broadcast Journalist’s Loss
Barbara Walters was known as a television news anchor and longtime ABC News broadcaster. Her work as a news correspondent broke through barriers and blazed a trail in a professional sphere dominated by men at the time. Walters died on Friday, December 30th. She was 93 years old. Walters joined...
soapoperanetwork.com
R.I.P. Barbara Walters – ‘20/20’ Anchor and ‘The View’ Co-Creator Dies at 93
Legendary broadcast journalist Barbara Walters has died, ABC News announced on Friday, December 30, 2022. Walters, who was 93 years old, died peacefully in her home in New York City surrounded by her loved ones, the network stated. Best known for hosting “20/20” and “The View,” Walters made waves in...
Colleagues remember Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, the longtime NBC and ABC journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network TV evening news broadcast, died Friday at age 93. Three friends and colleagues – "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, and former ABC News veterans Ted Koppel and Sam Donaldson – sit down to reminisce about Walters' stellar career: the interviews, the successes, and the competitiveness.
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
ABC News has announced plans to air two specials called "Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20" and "The View Honors Barbara Walters" on Sunday.
