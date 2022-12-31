ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person killed, two injured in triple shooting Friday in Sandtown-Winchester

By Lorraine Mirabella, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Police examine the scene near Baltimore and Holiday Streets following a police shooting that took place around 1:30 a.m. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Three people were shot Friday night in Sandtown-Winchester, including one who died, Baltimore Police said.

Officers from the Western District responded at around 8:24 p.m. to a shooting in the 1300 block of N. Carey Street in West Baltimore, where they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he later died.

A second man was found on Laurens Street at Carey Street with gunshot injuries. His condition is unknown. A third victim, a 43-year-old man, was found in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his legs. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

